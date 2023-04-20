Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is one of only a select few to have transitioned from player to broadcaster with such effortless ease. But after a strong start to his media career, last year, Romo was reportedly resting on his laurels.

There were several reports that CBS had an intervention and a talk with the former quarterback prior to the start of last season as criticism of his commentary came from all corners.

Last season felt like the first time people genuinely had a problem with his commentary and Romo addressed those criticisms. He said via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News:

"That’s normal. That happens to anybody. Anytime you’re doing something well there’s always going to be that. It’s just the arc type of someone’s career. It’s happened to me a few times before and that’s good thing.”

After being placed at the top of his field so quickly, Romo was getting plaudits for his commentary style and his uncanny ability to predict plays before they happen.

Now, whether last year he simply didn't put in the same amount of work or whether it was something else, we don't know. But sometimes a little kick up the backside is good for all and Tony Romo certainly got his last season.

Tony Romo critics were everywhere last year

There was no shortage of detractors for Romo's peformances and as stated above, prior to last season, CBS reportedly had an intervention with the former quarterback.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand stated last year on his The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media podcast that Romo's work ethic was a point of concern.

"Tony Romo needs to study more. He needs to be better prepared. As you move away from the sidelines, you need to do more work. I know CBS is aware of this. They tried an intervention last offseason. They knew, they anticipated this. That's a credit to them, the people in charge there. But it has not gotten better."

So after all the talk prior to last season and Romo's reported poor commentary throughout the season, this upcoming NFL season will be a fascinating watch for Tony Romo.

