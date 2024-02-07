Tony Romo chimes in on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's high-profile relationship as fans compare singer to Jessica Simpson

Kanas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his relationship with Taylor Swift have dominated headlines for the last few months. No matter what has gone on for Kelce on the field or what Swift has been doing with her music career, the pair are on everyone's minds.

One person who knows little about being in a high-profile relationship is former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. Romo had relationships with Jessica Simpson and Carrie Underwood during his time in the NFL, so if anyone can comment on what Kelce and Swift are dealing with, it's him.

During Super Bowl week, Swift and Kelce have again been the hot topic of conversation. Romo was asked by Arash Markazi, the founder of The Sporting Tribune, what his thoughts are on Kelce and Swift's relationship.

"I know this: the passion of this sport and seeing him go out and do what he loves and be great at it is a joyful thing," Romo said, "the same way that he's going to watch her, and I think that in a perfect world, they wouldn't have all of the media attention around it but the truth is, they're just too dominant at what they do, they're both special people.

"I love their hearts. I think they're both incredible human beings who are super genuine, treat people the same no matter what walk of life you're in, and you root for people like that ... I think they're two really unique, special people."

So it's clear that Romo understands what both are going through with all of the media attention that is centered around them, and he also revealed his admiration for both Kelce and Swift for the people they are.

The relationship feels like it's here to stay, and with the Super Bowl just a few days away, we imagine that Travis Kelce will still be getting questions about Swift as she hopes to be in attendance in Las Vegas.

Travis Kelce aiming for third Super Bowl ring

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce is also chasing his third Super Bowl ring in five years as the Chiefs look to cement their place as one of the best teams in football.

Even though Kelce had a down year by his high standards, he still caught 93 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns, but in the playoffs, he has been superb.

Travis Kelce has caught 23 of his 27 targets for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs' three matchups, and it is a fair assumption that he will have a big say on the game's outcome on Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers will be no pushovers, as they have weapons all over the field on both sides of the ball. Kyle Shanahan's team looks to make that Super Bowl breakthrough after making the NFL's biggest game of the year.

The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance has dominated the headlines of late, but with the game getting closer and closer, that dynamic will shift as the entire planet tunes in to watch the Super Bowl.