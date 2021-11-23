"Think it's going to go on forever" - Tony Romo hilariously suggests Tom Brady might never retire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been playing in the NFL for what feels like forever. His career spans over 20 years and hhe has won seven Super Bowls.

At the ripe old age of 44, Brady shows no signs of slowing down. CBS analyst and former Dallas Cowboy Tony Romo spoke with Hollywoodlife.com and gave these thoughts on how long Brady could play for.

“I think it’s going to go on forever!” Romo said.

“I think he actually out a while ago, how to almost make his body come back every day, as if he’s young. In other words, he found a formula that I truly believe, is the formula to have longevity.”

Romo beleives Brady has found formula for longevity

The fact that Brady is still playing at such a high level at his age is a testament to how he looks after his body. The TB12 method is a whole-foods-based diet that helps people and athletes with potential weight loss, it protects against diseases, and boosts their sports performance and recovery.

📱: NFL app @TomBrady leads the NFL in both pass yards per game (318.9) and pass TDs (27)... at age 44.HOW?!📺: #NYGvsTB -- Tonight 8:15pm ET on ESPN📱: NFL app .@TomBrady leads the NFL in both pass yards per game (318.9) and pass TDs (27)... at age 44.HOW?! 📺: #NYGvsTB -- Tonight 8:15pm ET on ESPN📱: NFL app https://t.co/cIRBW9PJxV

Now all of this is not scientifically proven as of yet, but you cannot argue with the results as Brady, at age 44 is playing just as well as he did 15 years ago.

Romo believes that the future Hall of Famer has found the right formula when it comes to athletes and longevity.

“If you did something over and over again, like ran every day, your legs would eventually be filled with lactic acid everyday, so you’ve got to flush them out to get them back to normal, Romo said.

"Otherwise, they get tired fatigue, right? Brady basically gets back to zero, every day, by the time he goes to do anything.”

Brady has been playing at an MVP level this year. Throwing for 27 touchdowns to just seven interceptions and 2,870 passing yards. He led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl last year as they defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

● Russell Wilson QBs in NFL History with 21+ Passing TDs and 2 or Fewer INTs thru First 10 Games of a Season:● Tom Brady ● Drew Brees ● Kirk Cousins ● Patrick Mahomes ● Russell Wilson

He has the franchise in position to repeat the feat as the Bucs are first in the NFC South with a 6-3 record, one game clear of the New Orleans Saints.

Brady has jokingly suggested that he could play until he is 50. While that might seem unthinkable, he is showing no signs of slowing down as of yet and you would not bet against him playing for at least another two or three years.

Edited by Henno van Deventer