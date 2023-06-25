Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has divided opinion ever since he became the starting quarterback for "America's Team." But the road to becoming the starter wasn't smooth sailing.

Back in 2019, Romo, who is now retired after Dak Prescott took his job in 2016 and ran with it, revealed to Graham Bensinger the most nerve-wracking moment of his career...and it didn't happen on the football field.

Romo went into detail on how a contract negotiation went between Jerry Jones, then-coach Bill Parcells and himself when the owner and coach offered Romo a contract. The quarterback refused and demanded a certain salary.

Tony Romo said via Graham Bensinger's TikTok:

“Second year in league when Jerry Jones and Bill Parcells sat me down right before a preseason game they're like we need you to sign this deal for $500,000 and I'm making league minimum, I just told them right there like, you know, for me it was like $2 million, believe me I didn't want to do it, it was as nerve-wracking a situation that I've ever been in and but I was just telling them I said I really believe that you guys would feel a little bit more pressure to at least play me and I was just trying to be logical and Jerry's like, we're gonna do it.

"I was like, Oh my gosh, I'm the richest guy in the world. Jerry and Parcells told me later on. Jerry says ‘You wouldn't believe when we walked out of that room. Parcells looks at me and he goes, we got ourselves a quarterback, Did you seal poised he was with that., come on Jerry’ and they were like, again, hugging like kids and I'm thinking hopefully they didn't take offense to that.”

Jones vindicated with choosing Tony Romo as Cowboys starter?

It is no secret just how much Jerry loved Romo, so even though his beloved quarterback didn't even make it to an NFC Championship game in his 13-year career, we imagine Jones feels good about his decision.

In Tony Romo's 13-year career, he only led the Cowboys to the playoffs four times, and in those games is 2-4. That isn't exactly great.

In the regular season, Romo finished his career with a record of 78-49 which is reasonable. He also finished throwing for 34,183 yards, 248 touchdowns and 117 interceptions.

The biggest knock on Tony Romo is that he couldn't get it done in the postseason, but in truth, since Troy Aikman, no Dallas quarterback has.

Either way, despite that, Jerry still loves Tony Romo like a son, and that will never change.

