Tony Romo reveals true feelings on Jerry Jones' role in Cowboys Super Bowl drought on America's Team Netflix series

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has given his take on the idea that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones playing a key role in the Cowboys 30-year Super Bowl drought.During a segment in the new Netflix documentary sries &quot;America's Team,&quot; Romo said the following:&quot;Those teams have been good enough to win the Super Bowl. They just needed that one play, that one quarter that gets you over the hump. You want to blame Jerry for those things? It's hard for me to ever think that.&quot;Romo was the starting quarterback for the Cowboys between 2006 and 2015, after being signed by the team in 2003 as an undrafted free agent. During his 10 seasons as the starter, Romo was unable to break this streak. He led the Cowboys to the postseason on four occasions and only won two of the six postseason games he played in. The best he could do was reach the divisional round on two occasions.While one could, as Romo puts it, blame the drought on a bad play or quarter, this would be acceptable if the team was frequently making the Super Bowl or the conference championship. Here, one play could very much be the difference between victory and defeat, with the losers learning from this mistake.One should not apply this to the Cowboys. They have been consistent in their postseason struggles, so much so that one can not truly blame it on a bad play. It has to be something systematically wrong.Jim Nantz on his relationship with Tony RomoNow retired, Tony Romo has taken his talent to the booth and has become one of the NFL's leading announcers. Romo works for CBS Sports and is normally paired with broadcasting legend Jim Nantz.Nantz spoke to CBS about the relationship he has with Romo:&quot;(I've) never had more fun, in my career, than I’m having with Tony.”Romo has been able to use his extensive football experience to help enhance his broadcasts. He has even been known to call the plays (or at least what he thinks the play will be) before the snap is taken.These have only helped him become part of the leading broadcast team for CBS, giving Nantz and Romo the biggest games on the network and the Super Bowl.