"Tony Romo wanted nothing to do with helping Dak Prescott": Cowboys fans get into revisionist history on Dallas great

The Tony Romo to Dak Prescott transition for the Dallas Cowboys was remembered by many as one with minimal drama. However, NFL fans have gotten into recounting the past in a different light on Reddit.

Essentially, a group of fans believe that Romo actively resisted the new quarterback and attempted to "divide the locker room" in the words of one fan.

Some believed that had Romo remained healthy or had been permitted to return late that season, he would have been able to pull a Peyton Manning and lead his team to the Super Bowl. Here's what people are saying:

Trey Lance trade reminiscent of Dak Prescott's arrival in 2016

Trey Lance is now a member of the Dallas Cowboys and, although he didn't get to play in the final preseason game, the franchise said quite a bit by the price it paid. It was able to land the quarterback prospect for a fourth-round pick, which is much steeper of a price tag than a simple flyer.

In other words, by willing to spend a pick on the quarterback that easily could have gone to a future starter at another position, the Cowboys have at least a decent expectation of the quarterback seeing the field at some point.

Whether it's because Dak Prescott has missed time in two of the past three seasons or if it's because Jerry Jones is quietly arriving at the same conclusion as the doubters, Lance is now in town. Not many thought of Dak Prescott as the eventual successor to Tony Romo, because the price of No. 4 was similar to the price for Lance.

Although he didn't arrive because of a trade, Prescott did arrive at the cost of a fouth-round pick in 2016. Both stories, thus far, have that same fact at the start. Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott might have been at the center of a quarterback "controversy" in 2022, but it appears that any slipup could lead to a new controversy in 2023.

However, one player who undoubtedly lost with the move was quarterback Cooper Rush, who is currently listed as Prescott's backup. With the backup quarterback room essentially expanding to three this year, allowing for a bonus emergency quarterback in certain situations, Rush still likely has a spot on the team.

That said, any hope of seeing the field ahead of Lance seems to be washed down the drain. Most presume that the franchise didn't drop a fourth-round pick for just an emergency quarterback.

