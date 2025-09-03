  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Too much money for him": NFL fans react as OT Luke Goedeke signs $90,000,000 extension with Buccaneers

By Nishant
Published Sep 03, 2025 14:43 GMT
NFL: Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (image credit: IMAGN)

Luke Goedeke and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a four-year $90 million contract extension on Tuesday. It includes $50 million in guaranteed money and ties him to the franchise through the 2029 season.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo were among the first to report the deal, and the league's X account shared the news.

"Buccaneers agree to 4-year, $90M extension with OT Luke Goedeke. (via @Rapsheet,@MikeGarafolo)," the NFL tweeted.
Fans reacted to the offensive tackle's extension.

"Too much money for him," one fan wrote.
"What’s so special about him that warrants $90 M. Why not use the money for something else," another fan wrote.

Others came to Goedeke's defense.

"A lot of yall saying hes over priced don't know anything about the cat. Probably haven't ever heard his named pronounced.. Sure I want your opinion about him lololol," one fan said.
"Y’all don’t know ball. Dude is solid," a fan commented.

Here are more fan reactions.

"That's a solid move for the Buccaneers. Goedeke's value is definitely on the rise," another fan commented.
"People saying over paid, are the fans of teams that have subpar linemen, top 5 line in both rushing and pass protection… you gotta pay to keep those guys," one fan tweeted.
Goedeke's deal has an average annual value of $22.5 million, making him the third-highest-paid right tackle. Only the Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson and the Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell will earn more than him.

Luke Goedeke's career with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers drafted Luke Goedeke at No. 57 in 2022, and took the left guard spot after Aaron Stinnie tore his ACL in the preseason. He made 11 appearances in his rookie season before he was sidelined due to a foot injury.

Goedeke got to play at his desired position, right tackle, the following season, and featured in all of the team's games in the 2023 campaign. He missed four games last season due to a concussion.

Tampa Bay also extended left tackle Tristan Wirfs until 2029, giving the franchise a lot of depth at the tackle position for a long time.

The Buccaneers will visit the Atlanta Falcons for their season opener on Sunday. They are coming off a 10-7 campaign and were eliminated in the wild-card round by the Washington Commanders.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
