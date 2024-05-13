Top 10 highest-paid NFL DBs after Antoine Winfield Jr's $84,100,000 contract extension with Buccaneers

Big news came out of Tampa Bay today when the Buccaneers made Antoine Winfield Jr. the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.

Winfield Jr. and the Bucs inked a four-year contract worth $84.1 million with $45 million guaranteed. With the deal, Winfield Jr. became the highest-paid defensive back, the first time a safety has claimed that title.

Winfield Jr. had one of the best seasons after for a safety during the 2023 season. He recorded 122 tackles, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, six sacks, and three interceptions. Although he wasn't named a Pro Bowler, Winfield Jr. was named First-Team All-Pro.

Winfield Jr. was a second-round pick out of Minnesota in 2020. In his four seasons in the NFL, he's recorded 384 tackles, 15 sacks, 27 pass deflections, three interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries.

Top 10 highest-paid defensive backs in the NFL featuring Antoine Winfield Jr.

Here are the top-10 highest-paid defensive backs per season in the NFL after Winfield Jr's recent contract:

#10 - Saftey Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers ($18.4M)

The Pittsburgh Steelers made Minkah Fitzpatrick the highest-paid safety in the NFL in 2022 when they signed to him a four-year, $73.6 million contract extension, later being surpassed by Derwin James.

#9 - Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears ($19M)

Shortly after being franchise-tagged by the Chicago Bears this off-season, cornerback Jaylon Johnson agreed to a four-year, $76 million contract extension two days later, making him a top-10 highest-paid corner in the NFL.

#8 - Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, Tennessee Titans ($19.1M)

The Tennessee Titans made L'Jarius Sneed one of the highest-paid corners in the NFL after he was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs. Sneed signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract with the Titans upon being traded after Tennessee sent Kansas City a 2025 third-round pick and a swap of seventh-round picks.

#7 - Safety Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers ($19.1M)

On August 17, 2022, James signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension, with $45 million guaranteed with the Los Angeles Chargers. The deal made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL at the time.

#6 - Cornerback Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys ($19.4M)

Prior to the 2023 season, Trevon Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension worth up to $104 million with the Dallas Cowboys. Less than two months later, Diggs tore his ACL in practice and was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

#5 - Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens ($19.5M)

During the 2020 season, Marlon Humphrey signed a five-year, $97.5 million contract extension with $66 million guaranteed with the Baltimore Ravens. At the time, he became a top-five highest-paid corner in the NFL.

#4 - Cornerback Marson Lattimore, New Orleans Saints ($19.52M)

On September 12, 2021, Marshon Lattimore signed a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension with the New Orleans Saints. He's still a top-four highest-paid DB in the NFL three years later.

#3 - Cornerback Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns ($20.1M)

Before the start of the 2022 season, the Cleveland Browns made Denzel Ward the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. He signed a five-year contract extension worth $100.5 million, with $71.25 million guaranteed.

#2 - Cornerback Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers ($21M)

On May 18, 2022, the Green Bay Packers and cornerback Jaire Alexander reached an agreement on a four-year, $84 million contract extension. He is still the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

#1 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($21.025M)

Last but not least, Antoine Winfield Jr. leads the list of highest-paid defensive backs in the NFL as a safety. His recent contract extension pays him north of $21 million a year.

Who do you think will become the next highest-paid defensive back in the NFL?