Is NFL popular in Germany? Why the league is exploring Europe as potential hosts

The NFL is looking to expand its international foray into a fourth country in 2022 with its plans for a regular-season game in Germany. As of 2021, NFL regular-season games outside the United States have been played in Canada, Mexico, and the U.K.

Roger Goodell and the NFL want to make the league a global attraction much like the NBA has become in recent years. The NFL has done its research on how interest in American football has grown in Germany.

Since the 2017 season, the NFL viewership in Germany has jumped by 20%. The National Football League released this statement about the sport growing in Germany:

"The International Series has become a highlight of the sporting calendar in the UK with many fans travelling from Germany to attend. We are very excited about the development of our German fan base, and the time is right to identify a partner who can execute a game at NFL standards as part of our international growth strategy."

The NFL plans to ensure that every team plays at least one game outside of the United States. NFL owners agreed to add a 17th game to the regular season schedule, and playing a game overseas was one of the stipulations agreed upon.

The NFL today is officially putting out notice that it is looking for proposals to find a partner city for International Series games in Germany.



As we've said, they've discussed putting that game there during Oktoberfest.

Brett Gosper, the NFL's current head of the U.K. and Europe, expressed his elation about the NFL's decision to pursue Germany as a potential host. Gosper made this statement about the NFL's plan to bring a regular-season game to Germany:

"This process is designed to explore potential local partnerships, stadium suitability, and game logistics. We need engaged and motivated host partners that span the public sector, venue, sport, community, and major event spheres and can help us deliver a high-impact event and a long-term partnership. Identifying a preferred host city is a key step in bringing regular-season NFL games to our millions of German fans."

The NFL is currently the most popular league in the United States. While it's already huge in North America, the league is branching out to other continents as well. But is the NFL popular in Germany, and will it bring enough viewership to build a long-term relationship?

How popular is the NFL in Germany?

Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars in the UK

According to statistics provided by Statista, the NFL has seen a steady increase in interest in American football in Germany since 2014.

NFL's growing popularity in Germany

2014 very interested in American football: 1.53 million

1.53 million 2014 somewhat interested in American football: 5.45 million

2015 very interested in American football: 1.61 million

1.61 million 2015 somewhat interested in American football: 5.57 million

2016 very interested in American football: 1.96 million

1.96 million 2016 somewhat interested in American football: 5.7 million

2017 very interested in American football: 2.1 million

2.1 million 2017 somewhat interested in American football: 6.02 million

2018 very interested in American football: 2.23 million

2.23 million 2018 somewhat interested in American football: 6.45 million

2019 very interested in American football: 2.42 million

2.42 million 2019 somewhat interested in American football: 6.68 million

2020 very interested in American football: 2.44 million

2.44 million 2020 somewhat interested in American football: 6.96 million

The NFL is officially requesting proposals for future regular season games in Germany. The goal is to ID a host city.

Looking at the rise in interest, it was an easy decision for the NFL to add Germany to its International Growth Strategy.

The NFL has put together a scheduling model for what will happen during the 2022-2023 NFL season. Albert Breer has been following the NFL's international plan closely and posted the graphic below on his Twitter account.

The NFL International Scheduling model

It's an exciting time for the NFL and its players to have the opportunity not just to be superstars in the United States but across the globe.

