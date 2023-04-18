Top 2023 NFL Draft prospect Bryce Young names three NFL superstars he looks up to including Aaron Rodgers

Bryce Young is one of the top quarterback prospects entering the 2023 NFL Draft following a stellar career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He sits at the top of many expert quarterback rankings that analyze college football propsects in a year when the position is absolutely loaded with talented players. His unique skillset and proven success on the football field justify his elite ranking.

As he waits to see exactly where he will be selected during the first few picks of the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, Bryce Young has recently been doing interviews and appearances on many different shows. One of them was The Pivot Podcast, where he talked about his potential future in the NFL and who his inspirations were as an aspiring professional quarterback, among other topics.

Like many quarterback prospects, Young claimed to be inspired by some of the best current players in the position:

"Well, Aaron Rodgers is someone that definitely, I've always watched and always admired a lot. Patrick Mahomes, of course! I mean, Patrick Mahomes is, just the success he's had, how he plays a game, like he's legitimately changed the game a lot, how it's played, how the position is played, and a lot there. Joe Burrow is someone that I really, I really am a big fan of. His game and what he can do."

Selecting Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow makes a ton of sense. They are three of the best current quarterbacks in the NFL and all have generational talent. One of the most interesting parts of his answer is not who he did pick, but who he left off.

It's a bit surprising that he left Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa off his list. Not only are they two of the best players in the league currently, but Bryce Young succeeded them as the starting quarterback for Alabama. Regardless of where his inspiration came from, he's put himself in an excellent position to be one of the first names to be called on draft day.

Where will Bryce Young be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Carolina Panthers own the number one overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. They acquired the pick via trade with the Chicago Bears as they are targeting a quarterback. Bryce Young is expected to be their top choice as he's currently a massive favorite to be the number one pick this year.

Even if the Panthers decide to go in a different direction, such as CJ Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Young is unlikely to be selected any later than the second overall pick. The Houston Texans are in this spot and are also seeking a franchise quarterback.

