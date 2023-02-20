The 2023 NFL draft is approaching, and speculation regarding top prospects has already begun. As is customary each year, several experts have differing perspectives on players who are about to accomplish their dreams and get drafted into the NFL.

Alabama's Bryce Young is considered the first quarterback to be taken in the 2023 NFL draft. But there have been questions about whether a quarterback of his size could excel in the league. Young is definitely smaller than the average quarterback, but NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum believes he has similarities to Steph Curry.

Here's what Mike Tannenbaum said on "Get Up:"

"He's small, and I think he's gonna be an exception and I think Tom McShea used this analogy first, which is, I think he has Steph Curry in him, which is, I think he has really good short area movement. I think he has really good flexibility."

Tannenbaum continued:

"I think he's gonna be a great passer, not a good passer and over the next three to five years, guys, if we were sitting here, I think Bryce Young is gonna be the better NFL quarterback than Justin Fields, taking nothing away from Justin Fields."

He added:

"I think he has a chance to be really special because of what he could do down the field with his accuracy and Justin Fields’ game has some holes in it. I just think Bryce Young’s ceiling is higher than that of Justin Fields."

Steph Curry faced similar questions earlier in his career as well, but the Golden State Warriors superstar was able to silence all of his detractors. Curry is now a four-time NBA champion and has completely transformed the game.

Bryce Young does have a size disadvantage, but based on what we've seen from him in Alabama, he can certainly flourish if the circumstances are favorable. He is currently the favorite to get drafted with the first overall pick at odds of -131.

2023 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears have a dilemma on their hands

Justin Fields: Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons

The Chicago Bears currently have the first overall pick for the 2023 NFL draft, and they have still not made a decision regarding what they will do with that pick. Although Justin Fields showed improvement in his sophomore season, the Bears haven't ruled out drafting Bryce Young.

If the Bears do draft Bryce Young in the 2023 NFL draft, they will certainly trade away Fields to get back some draft assets. The widespread consensus, however, is that the Bears will trade their first-overall pick in exchange for draft assets to build around the former Ohio State quarterback.

Next year's quarterback class is better than this year's, and if Fields does not perform well this upcoming season, the franchise may decide to draft a new quarterback next year.

