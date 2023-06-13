“Top 3 worst take” – Mike Evans debate has fans riled up over Buccaneers WR

Throughout his career with the Buccaneers, Mike Evans has recorded 10,425 receiving yards and 81 touchdowns in 683 receptions. He played a key role in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl win in 2020 when they took down Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs.

Evans is a Super Bowl winner and he also has four All-Star honors. However, some fans still believe that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout is undeserving of the praise that he gets.

On Monday, Twitter user nkealgoat sparked a debate when he wrote that he never seemed to understand the hype around Evans. It's safe to say that Tampa Bay fans were quick to jump to the defense of their premier receiver.

𝕟𝕜𝕖𝕒𝕝𝕘𝕠𝕒𝕥



Who's a player you never understood the hype around?



Mike Evans.

In response, one wrote:

"I’ve seen a lot of bad takes but this is gotta be top 3 worst"

lance



"I've seen a lot of bad takes but this is gotta be top 3 worst"

Another added:

"He has 1000 yds each season. Dude is a hall of fame WR"

"He has 1000 yds each season. Dude is a hall of fame WR"

A third commented:

"Honestly never felt he was overhyped. A steady reliable WR whose numbers will likely get him in HOF."

"Honestly never felt he was overhyped. A steady reliable WR whose numbers will likely get him in HOF."

Here are a few more reactions from the debate:

"Uhh he has had over 1k yards every year of his career, to me the hype is warranted"

"Nah honestly he deserves it. Its not easy to be the most consistent WR in the league."

"U rlly just wanted to stir the pot huh"

"I mean he's top 50 all time in receiving yards at 29, nobody ahead of him on the list is younger"

"What hype? Outside of Tampa nobody is talking about Mike Evans, and it's criminal."

The Tampa Bay fans clearly understand how important Evans is to their squad. The 29-year-old has had nine consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons since he was drafted in 2014.

Mike Evans' stats in the 2022 NFL season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

Mike Evans had another impressive season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. The receiver racked up 1,124 yards and six touchdowns on 77 receptions during the regular season.

Evans formed a strong partnership with quarterback Tom Bady as the Buccaneers clinched their NFC South divisional title with an 8-9 record.

However, Evans wasn't able to get Tampa Bay past the Wild Card round as the team was eliminated from the postseason by the Dallas Cowboys. The receiver managed 74 yards on six catches in the playoff game.

