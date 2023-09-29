Top 5 celebs who chose to become Chiefs fans feat. Taylor Swift and Brad Pitt

The Kansas City Chiefs have always had some of the most dedicated fans in the country. But recently, they gained a significant following from high-profile celebrity fans. The biggest names in Hollywood have shown their love and support for the team.

The team's recent success in the years have made them very popular among the fans. Some have proudly attended games, and some have wished them well whenever the team was going to play an important matchup.

Let's look at the top five celebrities who are the biggest Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Top 5 Chiefs fans are:

1. Taylor Swift

Ms. Americana hails from West Reading, Pennsylvania and has always shown support for the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Taylor Swift recently attended the Chiefs game where they defeated the Chicago Bears. She was seen enthusiastically cheering for her rumored beau, Travis Kelce.

It seems like the pop star has chosen her second favorite team and will be a regular guest at Kansas City's games for the foreseeable future.

2. Brad Pitt

The handsome Hollywood hunk grew up in Springfield, Missouri. It is about 160 miles away from the Kansas City. When the Oscar winning actor attended the SAG Awards three years ago, a couple of football fans lightly tossed a Kansas City cap toward him. He caught it and happily put on.

When this incident took place, the team had won the AFC Championship and had secured a trip to the Super Bowl.

3. TECH N9NE

The rapper, producer and entrepreneur is a Kansas City native. He released "Red Kingdom," which is the song of choice for many Kansas City fans.

He has sold millions of albums and has declared himself a huge K.C. fan. He told The Star:

“What I love about our players is they are FEARLESS! Executing plays as if it were their very last game on Earth ... at least it feels that way to me!”

4. Miranda Lambert

Lambert is a proud Kansas City fan, who rooted for them during Super Bowl LVII game when they played against the Eagles. She posted a picture of herself wearing the team's jersey and also opted to add a red bandana to her look. The country singer captioned her post:

“Let’s go @chiefs! #15 #EastTexas #Mahomie #superbowl.”

She is from Lindale, Texas, which is just 30 minutes away from Whitehouse. The QB of the team, Patrick Mahomes, is from Whitehouse.

5. Henry Cavill

Last but not the least is Superman! The British actor who is known for portraying the popular DC superhero, Henry Cavill, has declared that he has established his hometown to be Smallville, Kansas. Therefore, this inadvertantly makes him a Kansas City fan. The actor said when he appeared on an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2019:

"I’m a Chiefs fan, yes. I spend a lot of time over here, obviously, and I’d been watching some American football. I started to like the sport, and I realized I had to choose a team. And the only way I could choose a team was with something that was never gonna change."

“The one thing which won’t ever change in my life is the Superman aspect of it. And I figured, Superman’s from Kansas ... people in Kansas support the Chiefs, it all just added up.”