“Top 5 worst uniforms” “Doing Aaron Rodgers dirty in revenge game”: NFL fans react to Steelers’ jersey for Week 8 SNF game vs. Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will wear their 1933 throwback uniforms for the first time on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

It triggered a wave of fan reactions on X.

“Easily top 5 worst uniforms I’ve ever seen an NFL team roll out,” one fan wrote.

Mac🦬 @tha_buffalo @MySportsUpdate Easily top 5 worst uniforms Ive ever seen an NFL team roll out

“Doing Rodgers dirty in his revenge game,” another fan wrote.

“Oh good lord... who had the bright idea of green lighting this abomination?” one fan said.

More fan reactions came in.

“I dig the helmets, hate everything else,” one fan commented.

“I’m deada*s going to this game and these made me change my mind who wants some tickets???” a fan tweeted.

“If Butterfinger had an NFL team,” another fan said.

The design includes a gold helmet with a gray facemask, khaki-style pants and black striping paired with oversized block numerals. Pittsburgh’s city crest appears on the left chest. Steelers president Art Rooney II confirmed in May that the new throwback would debut in Week 8.

The uniform pays tribute to the team's 1933 origins and Pittsburgh’s industrial identity.

Aaron Rodgers chases rare NFL milestone in return to face Packers

While the uniforms grabbed headlines, the bigger story centers on Aaron Rodgers’ return against his old team. A victory would make him just the fifth quarterback in league history to defeat all 32 franchises. If he does, he will join Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

The veteran joined Pittsburgh in the offseason after two years with the New York Jets.

Rodgers has topped 200 passing yards in five games and threw four touchdowns in a narrow loss to Cincinnati last Thursday. He ranks among the league’s top performers with a 68.6% completion rate after six games.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur gave his take on the revenge-game narrative.

"We're playing the Pittsburgh Steelers, who happen to have Aaron Rodgers," LaFleur told reporters on Monday. "It's as simple as that. Granted, I mean, we've got a lot of respect and love for Aaron. He is a Hall of Famer."

LaFleur coached Rodgers in Green Bay from 2019-2022.

