Top Big Ten NFL prospects from Illinois and Indiana feat. Jer'Zhan Newton

Illinois and Indiana are two programs headed in opposite directions. Since taking over the Fighting Illini, Bret Bielema has righted the ship, as the program contested to play in the Big Ten title game last season then produced the sixth pick of the draft in Devon Witherspoon.

Indiana has not been able to match its terrific 2020 campaign and will struggle on the field and in NFL war rooms over the next nine months.

Top NFL Draft prospects from Illinois

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Fighting Illini were dubbed “Defensive Back U” last season after having three defensive backs selected during the draft’s initial 66 choices. This year, the Illini’s strength is on the lines of scrimmage.

Jer'Zhan Newton is an athletic, playmaking defensive lineman who plays end in Illinois’ three-man front. He’s quick, explosive and strong for his size. Newton holds the point of attack and gets behind the line of scrimmage or out into space to make plays.

At 6-foot-1.5 and 300 pounds, he doesn’t have much growth potential, yet he could end up being drafted by a team that wants to use him as a three-technique tackle or two-gap end.

Keith Randolph is two inches taller than his teammate and more of a natural interior gap occupier. He doesn’t show much playmaking ability, but he does a great job controlling opponents on the line, which allows teammates to make plays on the ball.

Isaiah Adams is a large, slug-it-out interior blocker who dominates opponents. He blocks with terrific fundamentals and gets a lot of movement run blocking. He’s a natural fit in a power gap scheme.

Julian Pearl returned for a second senior season despite playing well last season and getting draftable grades from scouts. Pearl is a tall lineman who moves well and displays a lot of ability in pass protection. Another good season will cement Pearl in the late rounds of the draft.

Illinois NFL Prospects Grade Rnd Full Name Pos # Yr 3.77 3rd Jer'Zhan Newton DT 4 4Sr 3.49 4-5 Isaiah Adams G 78 4Sr 3.44 5th Keith Randolph DE 88 5Sr 3.32 6th Julian Pearl T 54 6Sr 3.25 FA Tip Reiman TE 89 4Sr 3.10 FA Zy Crisler T 72 3Jr 3.02 FA Pat Bryant WR 13 3Jr 2.71 FA Tarique Barnes ILB 44 5Sr

Top NFL Draft prospects from Indiana

The Hoosiers were on the outside looking in last April, as no one from the program was selected in the draft. If anyone from the team is chosen in 2024, it will be one of their talented linebackers.

Aaron Casey is an instinctive and explosive run-defending linebacker who is best up the field and in pursuit. He does a great job anticipating plays and shows a closing burst to the action. Aaron is strong for his size and rarely off his feet.

Stanford transfer Jacob Mangum-Farrar is an athletic prospect who measures 6-foot-3.5 and 240 pounds. He’s also athletic and projects a 40 time in the low 4.6-second range. Mangum-Farrar has received draftable grades in some areas of the scouting community and could move into the late rounds with a productive season in 2023.

Indiana NFL Prospects Grade Rnd Full Name Pos # Yr 3.24 FA Aaron Casey ILB 44 5Sr 3.22 FA Jacob Mangum-Farrar ILB 7 5Sr 3.02 FA Andre Carter DE 1 6Sr 3.00 FA Matthew Bedford T 76 4Sr 2.92 FA Dequece Carter WR 4 5Sr

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator