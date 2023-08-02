Top NFL Draft prospects from Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Northwestern feat. Brevyn Spann-Ford 

Michigan State is a program in a bit of a funk, and graduation as well as the transfer of key players will really hurt the program on the field and in NFL War Rooms over the next nine months.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers never have elite talent, yet they continually find ways to win.

Nebraska moves on from the ruinous Scott Frost tenure and hopes Matt Rhule can spin the magic he brought to Temple and then Baylor.

Finally, the Northwestern program is a disaster with recent accusations and revelations which led to the dismissal of head coach Pat Fitzgerald. It would be a miracle if the Wildcats are able to field a competitive team this season with all the off-field distractions.

Top 2024 NFL Draft prospects from Michigan State

The Spartans had players selected in the second round of the draft the past two years, yet it doesn’t look as though they will match that any time soon.

Cal Haladay is an athletic linebacker who plays with great quickness and speed. He flies around the action and quickly gets to the sidelines in pursuit. Haladay shows great sideline-to-sideline range and has been a productive defender for MSU the past two seasons. He’s undersized, yet he could fit on the inside of a 3-4 as well as stand out on special teams.

I like center Nick Samac and think he’s a prospect with an upside. Samac is tough, smart and shows ability on the second level. He needs to get a little stronger and finish blocks, yet he has plenty of growth potential in his 6-foot-4, 301-pound frame.

Michigan State NFL Prospects Grade Rnd Full Name Pos # Yr 3.53 4th Cal Haladay ILB 27 4Jr 3.34 6th Nick Samac C 59 4Sr 3.19 FA Jacoby Windmon ILB 4 4Sr 2.68 FA Jaren Mangham RB 0 6Sr

Top 2024 NFL Draft prospects from Minnesota

The Gophers draft board is helped by a number of players who chose to return for a second senior season, starting with safety Tyler Nubin, a tough downhill defensive back with nice size.

Nubin does a real nice job reading plays and defending the run. He also displays solid coverage skills in the middle of the field. What he lacks is great speed, which could push him out of the draft’s initial 100 selections.

Nick Price (checkmark) @PriceCheck3



While not flashy like some of his peers, he easily wins vs. tight coverage to move the chains. Also, he's one helluva blocker too. Brevyn Spann-Ford (TE#88) has been with the Minnesota Gophers for a few seasons and has been one of their most reliable players.While not flashy like some of his peers, he easily wins vs. tight coverage to move the chains. Also, he's one helluva blocker too. pic.twitter.com/dkuCyD4OGX

Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford is well-liked in many areas of the scouting community. He’s a big-bodied player at the position, measuring in at 6-foot-7, 260-plus pounds. Spann-Ford is solid in all aspects of the tight end position, yet he’s not great in any single area.

Chris Autman-Bell has been inconsistent throughout his college career. After looking like a top prospect early on, the receiver never elevated his game and was sidelined after three contests last year. He’s a possession wideout with late-round potential.

Keep an eye on speedster Corey Crooms, who transferred from Western Michigan. Crooms is a legitimate deep threat with big-play ability.

Minnesota NFL Prospects Grade Rnd Full Name Pos # Yr 3.52 4th Tyler Nubin S 27 5Sr 3.38 6th Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 88 6Sr 3.22 FA Chris Autman-Bell WR 7 6Sr 3.19 FA Corey Crooms Jr. WR 4 5Sr 3.15 FA Athan Kaliakmanis QB 8 3So 3.02 FA Sean Tyler RB 9 5Sr 2.85 FA Nick Kallerup TE 87 5Sr

Top 2024 NFL Draft prospects from Nebraska

Despite terrible results on the field, the Cornhuskers have provided the draft with multiple Day 2 and Day 3 selections since 2020. They’ll need help to have any player selected in 2024.

The top Cornhuskers prospects can be found on the offensive, line starting with Arizona State transfer Ben Scott. A versatile lineman, Scott initially caught my eye two years ago, but his game has leveled off. He has an NFL build and a good deal of position versatility.

While some scouts grade him as an offensive tackle, Scott’s size, intelligence and lack of athleticism make me believe center will be his best position on Sundays.

Bryce Benhart is a fundamentally sound blocker with experience at tackle and guard. He’s a terrific position blocker whose versatility could make him an inexpensive utility lineman on Sundays.

Receiver Billy Kemp IV had three strong seasons at Virginia and showed a lot of progress before his game fell off a cliff in 2022, much like the entire Cavaliers program. He’s a swift slot receiver who can also double as a return specialist.

Nebraska NFL Prospects Grade Rnd Full Name Pos # Yr 3.26 FA Ben Scott C 66 4Sr 3.25 FA Bryce Benhart T 54 5Sr 3.22 FA Turner Corcoran T 69 4Sr 3.15 FA Billy Kemp IV WR 4 6Sr 3.08 FA Quinton Newsome CB 5 3Jr 3.02 FA Ty Robinson DT 99 5Sr 2.99 FA Marcus Washington WR 7 5Sr 2.85 FA Anthony Grant RB 10 5Sr 2.83 FA Luke Reimer OLB 28 4Sr

Top 2024 NFL Draft prospects from Northwestern

Northwestern is in the news for all the wrong reasons recently. Yet people shouldn’t forget this is a program that produced three first-round choices since 2021.

The Wildcats have just one draftable prospect on the roster, well traveled quarterback Ben Bryant. The signal caller transferred from Eastern Michigan to Cincinnati prior to the 2022 season and was given day two grades by scouts.

He played reasonably well last season but suffered a concussion which forced him to the sidelines. He then chose to transfer to Northwestern at the end of the campaign - a career move that's not paying off.

Ben Bryant @benbryant_6 Thank you Cincinnati for all you have done for me. You will always be home. Thank you Coach Fitz for this incredible opportunity. Let's get to work

Bryant is a downfield passer with nice size and a decent arm. For the most part he makes good decisions yet all too often seems determined to throw the ball deep when there are plenty of underneath receivers that are wide open.

Medicals now become an issue based on his past experience with concussions and more than a few told me it is curious - if not suspicious - Luke Fickell did not take Bryant with him to Wisconsin and the signal caller ended up at another Big 10 school.

Northwestern NFL Prospects Grade Rnd Full Name Pos # Yr 3.47 5th Ben Bryant QB 6 6Sr 2.72 FA Malik Washington WR 6 4Sr 2.99 FA Bryce Gallagher ILB 32 4Jr

