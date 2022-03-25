Top QB coach advises NFL teams to sign Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is still without an NFL home. After not being sighted in the league since 2016, the 34-year-old quarterback has continued to work out in the hope that an NFL team will come calling.

The former 49ers star has regularly posted his workouts on his social media. He even had current Seattle Seahawks star Tyler Lockett and his brother out for a workout.

While the 34-year-old still has the talent, no team seems interested in the former NFL star.

However, Quincy Avery, known as the quarterback coach of the stars, says that Kaepernick should be on an NFL team after recently working with the quarterback. He took to his Twitter account after a workout.

Avery said:

"Had the opportunity to hit the field with @Kaepernick7. I also get the opportunity to work with a ton of NFL quarterbacks and with his talent he should have him on an NFL roster."

Will Kaepernick get another NFL chance?

Could the 34-year-old free agent be in the NFL next season?

Kaepernick seems to be drawing some attention.

It is rumored that around five NFL teams have inquired about the 34-year-old quarterback, according to his trainer David Robinson via TMZ. Looking at the teams around the league, many of them could use the former 49ers star's talent.

The Carolina Panthers were in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes as they do not feel Sam Darnold is the answer. The Houston Texans could be another viable option, though he would likely be a backup to Davis Mills.

After trading away Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks only have Drew Lock and Jacob Eason as their quarterbacks. Many have argued that Kaepernick is a better quarterback than either.

The 34-year-old has shown off his arm talent in several videos that have been posted to his social media accounts. It's clear that he still has the talent to at least be a backup in the NFL.

The Seahawks would be the perfect landing spot for the 34-year-old, as they have several question marks at the quarterback position. He just needs a team to take a chance so he can show off his ability.

His age may be a factor, but backup quarterbacks rarely see action, so not much would be expected of him, therefore extending his career.

It would be a great story to see him back in the league. Just one team needs to make the jump.

