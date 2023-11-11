"Total BS": Rob Gronkowski furious with Raiders' $40,000,000 Josh McDaniels payoff

Josh McDaniels' exit has left some unhappy. However, one of his former superstars is frustrated with the method of his exit. Speaking on the Up and Adams show via Raiders Newswire, Rob Gronkowski claimed McDaniels was overpaid for the job done, calling it "BS." Here's how he put it:

“I feel for him a bit emotionally, but when you really think about it, this guy signed a six-year deal as a head coach. He’s gonna be paid out for those six years. So he’s getting head-coach money for the next four years of his life. That’s total BS."

McDaniels signed the deal in January 2022 that pays him $10 million every year. Gronk continued, comparing the coaches' lucrative contracts to what he would have gotten in a similar position:

“These coaches should only be getting contracts that are only like halfway guaranteed. Us players, we only get two or three years fully guaranteed out of a six-year contract.”

What is Josh McDaniels' record as an NFL head coach?

Josh McDaniels at San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders

The former Denver Broncos and Raiders head coach has stood on the sidelines as the top shotcaller in 53 total games.

In those games, he has gone 20-33. It would take him more than three months of consecutive wins just to get back to .500.

With the Broncos, he went 8-8 in his rookie season, which turned out to be his best back in 2009. In 2010, he went 3-9 and was fired after Week 13.

He was then hired by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, where he went 6-11 in his first season. After that, he went 3-5 with the team this year before getting fired after Week 8. In total, he won more in his first head coaching gig than his second, with a win percentage of.393 in Mile High City.

Josh McDaniels landing spots: Where should Bill Belichick's disciple go next?

Josh McDaniels at Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins

With McDaniels now jobless, the question is where the former head coach will turn next. At this point, the door seems to be fully shut on getting a head coaching role. As such, he will likely return to a coordinator role with a franchise in 2024 if he decides to participate.

The obvious choice would likely be a reunion with Bill Belichick in New England, assuming the head coach keeps his job. However, he could slide in with the Tennessee Titans if he desires to remain in something resembling a Patriot Way of life with Mike Vrabel.

However, taking orders from a player who played for him might not be something McDaniels wants to do.

One tantalizing option for the coordinator in a completely new direction could be the Carolina Panthers. The team ranks near the bottom of the league in yards per game on offense, which means there could be a job opening up after the season.

Additionally, should things go poorly in 2024, the Panthers might blame Frank Reich and move on during the season. If that happens, they'd likely want an experienced interim head coach, which is exactly what McDaniels' experience could provide.