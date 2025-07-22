  • home icon
  "Total dumpster fire" - NFL fans react to Micah Parsons' social media activity after Jerry Jones calls out Cowboys star amid contract saga

"Total dumpster fire" - NFL fans react to Micah Parsons' social media activity after Jerry Jones calls out Cowboys star amid contract saga

By Henrique Bulio
Published Jul 22, 2025 04:52 GMT
Capital One Orange Bowl - Penn State v Notre Dame - Source: Getty
Micah Parsons' situation continues to drag on - Source: Getty

Micah Parsons finally reported for Dallas Cowboys training camp, but his contract saga with the franchise is far from resolved. The superstar defender is still looking for a new contract that reflects his status in the league, and negotiations are moving at a slower pace than expected.

With Parsons traveling to Oxnard, there was the expectation that all sides could finally agree to a deal. That was, if Jerry Jones decided not to complicate the situation once again.

After Jones publicly criticized Parsons and quarterback Dak Prescott due to their injuries in 2024, Parsons retweeted former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, J.J. Watt, as he directly criticized the Cowboys owner's handling of the situation. The retweet was noticed by NFL fans, and many had opinions about the situation:

"Total dumpster fire of a franchise. Hey, they won a lot 30+ years ago though!", trolled one fan.

"Why does Dallas hate their established sports stars?" was a question asked by another fan.
"Micah should hold out. The Jones are ridiculous for criticizing players about injuries", criticized one fan.
Waiting to sign the defender to a new contract will certainly cost the Cowboys. The previous week, Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt signed a three-year deal with an average of $41 million per year. Micah Parsons will want to eclipse this number.

NFL analyst Mike Florio criticized Jerry Jones for waiting game to extend Micah Parsons

With Micah Parsons' contract situation unresolved for months now, NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio criticized Jerry Jones for waiting to sign the linebacker to an extension.

“The Cowboys continue to misplay the situation,” Florio wrote. “They drag their feet. And the price goes up. And the player is less prepared when it's time to go play games that count. It's a ridiculous way of doing business. But the Cowboys keep repeating the pattern."

In 2024, the Cowboys also waited a long time to sign Dak Prescott to a contract extension. Prescott and the franchise eventually reached an agreement on the day that the franchise started their season. The quarterback signed for $60 million per year, becoming the highest-paid player in the league.

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
