“Totally shocked” - Brett Favre reacts to Deion Sanders’ secret cancer battle 3 days after Coach Prime opened up about life-threatening ordeal

Deion Sanders shocked the world after revealing his bladder cancer diagnosis in a press conference on July 28, in Colorado.

Sanders said that after the doctors found a tumor, he had his bladder removed and he is now cancer-free. Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre was "caught off guard" with Deion's revelation.

In a conversation with TMZ, Favre said he is happy that his former teammate is cured and is doing better now.

"Totally shocked... Thank God they found it, and it was a successful surgery," Favre said. "But I was completely caught off guard with the news and I'm thankful that the prognosis looks good."

Check out the entire press conference below:

Favre and Sanders played together for one season during their time with the Atlanta Falcons in the early '90s. The legendary QB praised Sander's work ethic and said that the TE made every play like it was a Super Bowl-winning play.

The former Packers QB was not surprised that Sanders, despite all this, is staying strong and continues coaching Colorado.

Brett Favre gave some advice to Deion Sanders

In November, news broke out that Brett Favre was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. In the same interview with TMZ, when asked if he had any advice for Deion Sanders, Favre stated that the Colorado coach doesn't need his advice.

"Not that he needs my advice," Brett said, "but just keep doing what you're doing. You're impacting so many people, and so many people are pulling for you, just keep it rolling." [H/T: TMZ]

The fans are relieved and are excited to see Coach Prime back on the sidelines, leading the Colorado Buffaloes to new heights.

