  • "Totally unacceptable" - Ben Johnson grilled by fans for "horrible" game management after Bears' meltdown vs. Vikings

By Henrique Bulio
Published Sep 09, 2025 04:54 GMT
The first game of Ben Johnson at the helm for the Chicago Bears had an awful finish. Despite leading 17-6 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Bears could not stop the late comeback from the Minnesota Vikings and lost 27-24 at home to a divisional rival.

One specific play caught the attention of fans. After scoring a touchdown with 2:02 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Bears had to make sure the kickoff wasn't returned by a Vikings player, which would waste enough seconds to take the game into the two-minute warning.

The Bears had just one timeout left. They had the option to kick the ball out of bounds through the laterals, which would not give the Vikings a chance to waste clock. However, Ben Johnson asked for a long kick, and kicker Cairo Santos, who does not have a strong leg, couldn't get the ball far enough.

Ty Chandler caught the ball in the end zone and returned for seven seconds, wasting more than enough time and avoiding a clock stoppage for the Bears. NFL fans were furious with Ben Johnson's decision to go long, which certainly did not help his team:

"Totally unacceptable there. If you aren’t 100% sure you can kick it out of the end zone, kick it out of bounds", said one fan.
"Ben Johnson is a horrible coach. Kick it out of bounds", a second wrote.
"Johnson needs to rain hell fire down on this team, this was totally unacceptable. 12 penalties for 127 yards is the worst and most undisciplined performance I have ever seen out of a team", a third criticized.
Cairo Santos' missed kick also upset Ben Johnson in second half

It was not a great night for the Brazilian kicker. Apart from the failed long kickoff attempt, Santos also missed a 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that could've taken the score to 20-6, and making the Vikings' mission even more difficult.

Had Santos scored the field goal, the Bears would've at least taken the game to overtime with a 27-27 score. Instead, Chicago lost the first game of the season.

