  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Trade that clown already": NFL fans react to Trevon Diggs being "checked out" before Cowboys' game as Dak Prescott addresses team in huddle

"Trade that clown already": NFL fans react to Trevon Diggs being "checked out" before Cowboys' game as Dak Prescott addresses team in huddle

By Rob Gullo
Modified Sep 29, 2025 00:49 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

As the Dallas Cowboys are currently facing the Green Bay Packers in Week 4's Sunday Night Football matchup, cornerback Trevon Diggs turned heads, visibly not being focused on quarterback Dak Prescott's pre-game speech.

Ad

Prior to the game, a clip has gone viral of Diggs walking outside of the team's gathering, not paying attention or being tuned into Prescott's speech.

Here is the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Of course, Cowboys fans didn't appreciate Diggs' body language and not being engaged with the team. Fans on social media let out their frustrations with Diggs, with many thinking he could be traded with the trade deadline looming.

Here's how fans reacted on X:

"Trade that (clown emoji) ready,:" a fan replied.
"Checked out before the game!" a fan said.
"He getting traded before the deadline," a fan thinks.
Ad

More fans noticed Diggs not being interested in Prescott's pre-game speech.

"Get rid of him," a fan replied.
"He don't give a sh*t about Dallas," a fan said.
"Treyvon diggs is not even paying attention," a fan said.

Prior to the start of Sunday's game, Trevon Diggs was pulled from the starting lineup. He is active for tonight's game, but will be used in a limited role.

About the author
Rob Gullo

Rob Gullo

Twitter icon

Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rob Gullo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications