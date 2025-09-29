"Trade that clown already": NFL fans react to Trevon Diggs being "checked out" before Cowboys' game as Dak Prescott addresses team in huddle

As the Dallas Cowboys are currently facing the Green Bay Packers in Week 4's Sunday Night Football matchup, cornerback Trevon Diggs turned heads, visibly not being focused on quarterback Dak Prescott's pre-game speech.Prior to the game, a clip has gone viral of Diggs walking outside of the team's gathering, not paying attention or being tuned into Prescott's speech. Here is the video below:Of course, Cowboys fans didn't appreciate Diggs' body language and not being engaged with the team. Fans on social media let out their frustrations with Diggs, with many thinking he could be traded with the trade deadline looming. Here's how fans reacted on X:&quot;Trade that (clown emoji) ready,:&quot; a fan replied. &quot;Checked out before the game!&quot; a fan said.&quot;He getting traded before the deadline,&quot; a fan thinks.More fans noticed Diggs not being interested in Prescott's pre-game speech. &quot;Get rid of him,&quot; a fan replied.&quot;He don't give a sh*t about Dallas,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Treyvon diggs is not even paying attention,&quot; a fan said.Prior to the start of Sunday's game, Trevon Diggs was pulled from the starting lineup. He is active for tonight's game, but will be used in a limited role.