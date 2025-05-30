“Trash” “Shedeur clear”: NFL fans react to Giants QB Jaxson Dart signing $17,000,000 rookie deal

Jaxson Dart signed a four-year $17 million rookie contract with the New York Giants on Friday. However, when the team announced that they signed the quarterback, fans had wild reactions.

Some aimed criticism at Dart.

"Trash," one fan tweeted.

"HE better lock tf in. I’m tired of having to get on y’all a** every season," one fan commented.

Others felt that there were rookie quarterbacks better than Dart.

"They’ll be drafting a new QB in 4 years," another fan tweeted.

The Giants took Dart at No. 25 in April. He was the second quarterback off the board after the Tennessee Titans drafted Cam Ward at No. 1 .

According to reports, Dart will receive $9 million as a signing bonus on his rookie deal.

Dart began his collegiate career at USC in 2021. After playing one season with the Trojans, he transferred to Ole Miss, where he played three seasons under Lane Kiffin.

Jaxson Dart likely to serve as QB3 for New York Giants in 2025 season

New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart - Source: Imagn

Jaxson Dart is likely to serve as the New York Giants' QB3 next season. However, some believe that the rookie could see action in some games to get acclimitized to the big league.

The Giants are expected to start Russell Wilson, while another veteran, Jameis Winston, will serve as his backup.

Dart should get the QB3 role if he outperforms Tommy DeVito in the offseason.

The former Ole Miss star showed glimpses of brilliance at the rookie minicamp and seems to have impressed many at the start of the OTAs. He will look to continue that upward trajectory in the offseason to get himself ready for his rookie campaign.

