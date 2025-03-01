  • home icon
Travis Hunter adds another position to his resume alongside WR and CB ahead of NFL Draft 2025

By Orlando Silva
Modified Mar 01, 2025 01:08 GMT
Travis Hunter adds another position to his resume alongside WR and CB ahead of NFL Draft 2025 (Image credit: Imagn)
Travis Hunter adds another position to his resume alongside WR and CB ahead of NFL Draft 2025 (Image credit: Imagn)

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter has been a recurrent topic in the 2025 NFL Combine due to uncertainty regarding which position he will play once he makes it to the league. If being a corner and receiver wasn't enough for him, Hunter has added another position to his resume.

Talking with Stacey Dales on Friday, Hunter revealed he plays another position after claiming he can do anything on the field.

Dales: Is there anything you can't do?
Hunter: No, I can do everything. I can do anything on the football field.

Dales: Can you kick?
Hunter: Yes, I can, a little bit.
Dales: Place kicker or punter?
Hunter: Place kicker.
Perhaps since Jabrill Peppers' days with the Michigan Wolverines, we haven't seen a college player play multiple positions on different sides of the ball at a high level. Travis Hunter made history, thriving as a cornerback and wide receiver, even taking the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

He's in the mix to be one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL draft, but the uncertainty about his place on the field has become a bigger topic of discussion in recent hours. Travis Hunter showed he can impact the game in various ways, which is a big advantage to whoever drafts him.

NFL Draft analyst says Travis Hunter should play on defense in the NFL

As the NFL draft gets closer, more people share their two cents on this situation. NFL draft analyst Matt Miller was the latest to join the conversation, saying that Hunter should stick to defense since it's harder to find good cornerbacks than wide receivers.

“Early in the process, I said he’s a wide receiver because I think you want the ball in his hands,” Miller said. “That was my take early. I will say, having been on the road for the last month and talking to teams, my opinion has started to change because they say it’s harder to find good corners than it is good receivers."
“We have to keep that aspect in mind. It’s easier to have a package of ten plays on offense. You can’t do that on defense. Like, you can’t moonlight on defense, basically. So, I think if you’re going to let him play both ways, it has to be defense first.”

Travis Hunter has expressed his desire to play every snap on offense and defense, but it seems like he'll have to pick between the two roles.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
