Travis Hunter drops 3-word reaction on potentially pairing up with Drake Maye in New England

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Mar 14, 2025 15:15 GMT
Travis Hunter drops 3-word reaction on potentially pairing up with Drake Maye in New England

Travis Hunter is one of the biggest talents at the 2025 NFL Draft. The wide receiver cornerback two-for-one prospect from Colorado has been the talk of the offseason. Most expect him to be drafted in the first several picks.

As such, he is likely to join some of the losingest teams of the 2024 season. The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and New England Patriots are all in prime position to land the star prospect. However, one of those four appears to be the worst-case scenario for Travis Hunter.

According to reporter Carlos A. Lopez on Twitter/X, the prospect responded to a comment sent to him about potentially joining the Patriots. Hunter said three words:

"That'll be tough," he said.

He could have meant that it would be tough on other teams, but how he said it suggested that it would be a fate far from the top of his wishlist. Of course, the New England Patriots could make sense. The team needs a wide receiver boost and as a defensive-minded franchise, they could always use another cornerback.

As such, drafting the Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver could potentially plug two holes. However, testing the prospect at wide receiver and cornerback and keeping him in the role he performs better at could be the end strategy.

Of course, if that is the plan, the Patriots won't know if they need an additional cornerback or receiver to fill the leftover gap resulting from where Hunter plays.

Travis Hunter declares how he wants to be used in the NFL

Travis Hunter at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

While Travis Hunter's history has teased playing on offense and defense, few players in NFL history have even set foot on the field on both sides of the ball. Even fewer have done it routinely. Hunter wants to be one of the fewer.

Hunter expressed a desire to play both ways at the 2025 NFL Combine per NFL media.

"They say nobody has ever done it the way I do it but I tell them I'm just different. I am a different person," he said.

Hunter has been compared to Shohei Ohtani in the MLB. The Los Angeles Dodgers star can pitch and hit at the plate, which is impressively rare in the sport. Of course, Ohtani has demonstrated the ability to play multiple positions at the professional level. For Hunter to live out the comparison, he must do the same.

Edited by Gio Vergara
