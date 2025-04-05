Travis Hunter gets honest on NFL team deciding his CB or WR role

Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter has a big decision to make before his rookie NFL season starts.

The two-way superstar likely won't play full-time as both a wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL as he did in college, and he will likely have to choose which position he plays in the NFL.

Since Hunter is a good two-way starter at both positions, there's uncertainty as of now at which position he will play in the NFL. Many people think it depends on where he is drafted and he agrees.

On Saturday, ESPN's Jeff Legwood reported that Hunter will play the preferred position of the team that drafts him.

"On the team that picks me," Hunter said.

Hunter excelled at both CB and WR at Jackson State and Colorado. In three seasons, he had 171 receptions for 2,167 yards and 24 touchdowns. As a defender, he recorded 87 tackles, 63 solo and three for a loss, nine interceptions for 99 yards and a touchdown, 26 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Travis Hunter draft odds: Which team is the favorite to select the versatile Colorado athlete?

Travis Hunter during Oklahoma State v Colorado - Source: Getty

Travis Hunter is a lock to go top-10 and even top-five in the 2025 NFL Draft.

According to DraftKings, the New York Giants are the favorite to draft Hunter, having -200 odds as of Thursday. The next highest odds are the Cleveland Browns at pick No. 2, as Hunter's odds going to Cleveland are +220.

At pick No. 4, the New England Patriots aren't far behind Cleveland, with +350 odds. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the fourth-best odds at pick No. 5 at +1500.

At one point, earlier in the offseason, it seemed as if Hunter's odds to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans were much higher than it is now at +2500.

Hunter could become the first non-quarterback selected in the draft, but with three weeks away from the draft, anything can happen.

Who do you think will draft Travis Hunter?

