Travis Hunter jokes about Florida heat before boarding plane to Jacksonville with GF Leanna Lenee

Travis Hunter showcased his charm in a recent YouTube vlog as he prepared to join his new NFL team in Jacksonville with fiancée Leanna Lenee. The two-way player, whom the Jaguars moved up to get, nonchalantly joked about the weather in Jacksonville, Florida.

In a YouTube video titled "Travis Hunter Arrives in JACKSONVILLE!! (Meets Staff + Facility Tour)" posted on Sunday, Hunter documented his trip to meet with his new team.

"On our way to Jacksonville. Let's go. It's cold right now, but it's going to be hot where we're going," Hunter said (0:10).

The 21-year-old Heisman Trophy winner has been labeled a potentially franchise-altering talent by Jaguars' first-time general manager James Gladstone. He orchestrated an aggressive trade with the Cleveland Browns to move up three spots in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Hunter on Thursday.

The Jaguars traded their No. 5 pick, a second-round pick (No. 36), a fourth-round selection (No. 126), and a 2026 first-round pick to the Browns for the opportunity to select him No. 2.

Travis Hunter feels no pressure despite his high draft position

Travis Hunter remains cool-headed about his transition to the professional ranks.

"There's no pressure for me," Hunter said after being selected by Jacksonville. "I just have to go out there and do my job, be Travis Hunter. They did everything they could to come get me. Now, I've got to do everything I could to help win and help the organization."

The red carpet appearance with Leanna Lenee at the NFL Draft was significant since the couple hadn't been spotted together for months. This is after what Yahoo Sports called a "roller-coaster year" for the couple.

Hunter made his entrance at Lambeau Field dressed in a bright pink blazer with a black button-up and matching slacks, while Lenee looked stunning in a black strapless floor-length dress.

Both went offline on social media in late December 2024, after Lenee received criticism during Hunter's Heisman Trophy ceremony. During a Twitch livestream, Hunter had already defended his fiancée online against criticism.

"Y'all hate on me and then y'all go and hate on my girl," Hunter said during that stream. "Bro, I feel the same thing that she feels. We're inseparable, bro. We're with each other. If she's hurting, of course I'm going to be hurting. If I'm hurting, of course she's going to be hurting."

Hunter, who played 1,481 snaps in 2024 (nearly 300 more than any other player in the FBS), brings extraordinary versatility to the Jaguars. Gladstone indicated the team plans to start Hunter on offense and gradually integrate him on defense as he develops comfort in the NFL.

The impressive two-way college star racked up 15 touchdown catches (tied for the second-most in FBS). He also recorded four interceptions (tied for the third-most in the Big 12) during his final college season at Colorado.

