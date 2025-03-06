Travis Hunter name drops 8 NFL WRs he wants to lock up as DB ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

It will be difficult to take away the confidence from former Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter as he prepares to enter the 2025 NFL draft playing both cornerback and wide receiver. He has shown the ability to defend some of the better wide receivers in the nation well.

While talking with Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner discussed which wide receivers he is excited to go and defend against. He mentions being excited to lock down the following wide receivers:

A.J. Brown

Malik Nabers

CeeDee Lamb

Tyreek Hill

Ja'Marr Chase

Justin Jefferson

Garrett Wilson

Amon-Ra St. Brown

According to Pro Football Focus, Travis Hunter did an outstanding job in terms of defending as he had a 90.3 coverage grade and had 23 receptions against on 41 targets (56.1%) for 222 yards with one touchdown given up compared to four interceptions with the Colorado Buffaloes.

What team is going to be the most interested in Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL draft?

The 2025 NFL draft is slowly creeping up as we are less than two months away from learning where the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will begin his NFL career. While many teams are hoping that he will be available when they are officially on the clock, there is one team that should have the most interest in the nation's best player.

The New England Patriots hold the fourth selection in the 2025 NFL draft and already have their quarterback in place with Drake Maye. They are going to be looking at a player who can step up and be a factor, something Travis Hunter can do efficiently.

Hunter can be a wide receiver and give Maye a passing option while also being able to help defensively in the secondary for new coach Mike Vrabel.

With cornerback Jonathan Jones being an unrestricted free agent, they need the help in the secondary. The Patriots have over $127 million in cap space available, according to Over The Cap, so they are in a position to add veterans to the team as well.

Getting Hunter fills two positions of need with a single roster spot. It is difficult to find another landing spot that meets all the needs that New England does and how Travis Hunter answers them all.

