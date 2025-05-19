  • home icon
  "Travis Hunter routes on air is meaningless" - Ex-Cowboys All-Pro makes feelings known about Jaguars WR's ability amid mounting criticism

"Travis Hunter routes on air is meaningless" - Ex-Cowboys All-Pro makes feelings known about Jaguars WR's ability amid mounting criticism

By Orlando Silva
Modified May 19, 2025 21:47 GMT
&quot;Travis Hunter routes on air is meaningless&quot; - Ex-Cowboys All-Pro makes feelings known Jaguars WR
"Travis Hunter routes on air is meaningless" - Ex-Cowboys All-Pro makes feelings known Jaguars WR's ability amid mounting criticism (Image credit: Imagn)

Dez Bryant defended Travis Hunter after multiple fans mocked the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie's route-running ability on social media earlier today. The No. 2 pick still insists on playing both as a cornerback and wide receiver in the league, which the Jaguars are seemingly willing to allow.

That said, Hunter didn't make a good impression on fans after a clip showing him stumbling at practice gained traction on X. SleeperNFL shared the video on Monday, asking fans to rate his route-running ability.

The tweet didn't sit well with Dez Bryant, who urged the original poster and fans to focus on other traits.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Rate his playmaking Ability!" Bryant wrote.
However, one fan said that stumbling while being unguarded wasn't impressive at all, which drew another strong response from the former Dallas Cowboys star.

"Bruh.. I promise Travis Hunter routes on air is meaningless… watch him with the football in his hand!" Bryant responded.
Despite the viral clip and all the comments it sparked, Travis Hunter proved to be a solid wide receiver during his time in college. He won the 2024 Heisman Award after excelling at both offense and defense. As a pass catcher, he posted 96 receptions with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Hunter racked up 36 tackles, four interceptions and one forced fumble. The challenge would be considerably harder in the NFL, provided that he gets to play as a CB and WR.

The Jaguars are putting high expectations on Hunter as he starts the next chapter in his journey. The rookie could make a huge impact on Jacksonville, but time will tell if being involved on offense and defense in a league as demanding as the NFL works out for him.

Travis Hunter's mom pens heartfelt note as Jaguars rookie turns 22

On Sunday, Travis Hunter turned 22, adding one more reason to celebrate. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was showered with positive comments on social media, starting with his mother, Ferrante Edmonds, who shared a heartwarming post on Instagram.

"Happy 22nd Birthday to My Son Travis, My Legacy, My Heart in Human Form," Edmonds wrote in the IG caption.
"Today, I pause to give God glory for the gift of YOU. From the moment I first held you in my arms, I knew I was looking at greatness. You’ve always been a light — not just to me, but to this world. Your strength, your kindness, your humility, your hustle, your heart — it all reflects a purpose far greater than you even realize."
After shining with the Colorado Buffaloes, Hunter is eager to take his game to the next level with the Jaguars.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

