Travis Hunter's fiancee Leanna turns heads in off-shoulder gown at 2025 NFL draft in rare appearance

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travis Hunter as the second pick of the 2025 NFL draft. The wide receiver was accompanied by his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, during the draft, leaving fans stunned with her glamorous outfit.

Lenee marked her appearance on the red carpet alongside Hunter, wearing a black dress paired with similar-shaded heels. Moreover, she also kept her hair tucked on the left side and finished her attire with a minimal-makeup look.

Hunter started dating Lenee in 2022, and the two got engaged in February 2024. On Friday, ESPN reported that the couple are expected to get married in May. However, the details of their wedding timeline have yet to be confirmed by the couple themselves.

Before making an appearance with Travis Hunter on the red carpet of the 2025 NFL draft, Lenee gifted the wide receiver a luxurious Rolex watch.

Jaguars HC Liam Coen revealed plans to efficiently utilize Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen has all his plans ready for where he wants to place Travis Hunter in the squad. During a post-draft press conference, Coen was asked to share his vision for Hunter, and the coach revealed that he will be using the wide receiver "primarily on offense."

Elaborating on his plans for Hunter, Coen said:

"We’ll have a plan right now of [him playing] primarily on offense, with him learning the defensive system and practicing on the defensive side of the ball as well throughout this offseason program."

As for Hunter, he has been equally satisfied with his draft with the Jaguars. In fact, the wide receiver has been the happiest because he "gets to go back home." Talking about his reaction to starting his NFL journey with the Jaguars, according to NY Post, Hunter said:

"I’m just super excited. I get to go back home, but also somewhere I wanted to play, and I’m so excited that they picked me."

Nevertheless, Travis Hunter's dad recently made headlines for his emotional reaction to the wide receiver getting drafted as the No. 2 pick.

