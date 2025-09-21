Travis Hunter's wife Leanna customizes purse with cute tribute to Jaguars WR/CB ahead of Jaguars vs. Texans Week 3 clash [PHOTO]

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee tied the knot on May 24, after being engaged since February 2024. The high school sweethearts have been by each other’s side through thick and thin, and Leanna, who is a staple at Hunter’s games has been supporting him through his first season in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For the Week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans, Leanna carried a small white purse with a zipper lined in gold charms spelling out Hunter’s jersey No. 12. The custom accessory was a cute tribute to her husband, who plays both wide receiver and cornerback for the Jaguars.

@leannalenee's Instagram story

As for the game itself, the Jaguars enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record after a 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, despite an incredible performance from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who threw three touchdowns. The Texans, still looking for their first win of the season, are 0-2 after being defeated 20-19 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jacksonville is favored by 1.5 points to win the matchup.

Leanna Lenee dressed Travis Hunter’s son in football outfit for Week 2 game

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee surprised fans with news in late August that they had welcomed a baby boy into the world. They had kept the pregnancy private and shared the news on Aug. 28 through a YouTube video, documenting their journey from finding out they were expecting to the birth of their son.

The video showed personal moments, and at one point, Hunter is heard off-camera saying their baby “looked like him,” and he left a message for his son:

“Gotta be better than me.”

Earlier in the video, the couple reflected on their anticipation about where their baby would be born, a few weeks before the NFL draft. When Hunter was selected No. 2 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in April, Hunter said:

“You’re going to come up, and you’re going to be like me, and you’re going to get drafted to Jacksonville.”

Since then, Lenee and their son have been cheering Hunter on at his games. For the Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, their baby wore a custom outfit that had football illustrations. Leanna shared a photo of the outfit on her Instagram story, keeping their son’s face private.

Travis Hunter's wife Leanna's IG story /@leannalenee

With Travis Hunter doing well in his rookie year, he has his family by his side.

