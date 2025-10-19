Leanna Hunter celebrated when her husband, Travis Hunter, found the end zone for the first time in his professional career.

Hunter was drafted at No. 2 by the Jacksonville Jaguars after starring for the Colorado Buffaloes. He was a two-way phenom in college, playing both receiver and cornerback.

During Sunday’s game against the Rams in London, Leanna shared a broadcast clip of Hunter’s touchdown.

“ABOUT. TIME !!!!” Leanna wrote on Instagram.

Travis Hunter's wife Leanna drops 2-word message as Jaguars WR scores his first NFL TD in Week 7

The 33-yard strike from Trevor Lawrence came on a corner route with Jacksonville trailing 28-0 in the third quarter.

Former players question Jaguars’ Travis Hunter approach

Travis Hunter’s first score came shortly after halftime criticism from two former stars. Ryan Clark and Richard Sherman, both former defensive backs, challenged Jacksonville’s reluctance to fully unleash Hunter’s two-way potential.

Clark highlighted that Hunter didn’t take a single defensive snap before the break. He added that the Jaguars were boxing him into a role that doesn’t play to his strengths.

"Is Travis Hunter just a receiver now? What's the deal? That's not it man! And he needs to be used more like a utility offensive weapon than a true wide out. Just get it in his hands. He can't give you the entire route tree at this stage," Clark tweeted.

Meanwhile, Sherman noted that Hunter’s greatest value might still be on defense.

"I've said this since they first announced he was going to be WR and part time CB. It never made sense because he can make the same impact on offense with less plays. You have to stay in on Defense to get a rhythm. But it seems the Jags are hell bent on probing they know best," Sherman tweeted.

Hunter entered the locker room at halftime with three targets and no catches, along with zero defensive statistics.

The Rams overwhelmed Jacksonville 35-7, with Matthew Stafford throwing five touchdowns to set an international series record. Davante Adams caught three of them.

