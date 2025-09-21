  • home icon
  Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Hunter shows off special memento capturing her emotional pregnancy moment at Jaguars-Texans game

Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Hunter shows off special memento capturing her emotional pregnancy moment at Jaguars-Texans game

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 21, 2025 20:23 GMT
NFL: SEP 21 Texans at Jaguars
Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Hunter is showing off her special ring.

Travis Hunter and his wife Leanna Huner recently welcomed their first, a son. The couple kept the news of her pregnancy quiet until their baby was born. On Sunday, Leanna Hunter attended the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 3 game home game against the Houston Texans.

She shared a video of herself sitting in the suite at EverBank Stadium, she showed a close-up of the ring she was wearing on her right hand. She opened the oval ring to reveal a photo of herself and Travis Hunter and added a caption that the photo was taken during their babymoon.

"Us on our babymoon"-Hunter wrote.
Leanna Hunter showed a special piece of jewelry she wore on Sunday.
Leanna Hunter showed a special piece of jewelry she wore on Sunday. (Photo via Leanna Hunter's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Leanna Hunter then shared another photo where she posed in a two-piece white dress with the water as a backdrop. She added a caption that she misses the location of their babymoon, which clearly took place at a tropical destination.

also-read-trending Trending
"I miss it."-Hunter captioned the photo.
Leanna Hunter shared a photo from their babymoon.
Leanna Hunter shared a photo from their babymoon. (Photo via Leanna Hunter's Instagram Story)

Travis and Leanna Hunter announced their baby's arrival on August 27, 2025. The couple tied the knot on May 24, 2025, in Tennessee.

Travis Hunter's wife Leanna celebrated son's NICU departure

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie two-way star Travis Hunter and his wife kept their baby's arrival a surprise to the public. The couple has yet to announce their son's name but on September 12, 2025, they celebrated a big milestone. Their son had apparently needed some additional care after his birth and had been in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit).

Leanna Hunter shared a video of Travis Hunter placing their son in his car seat and carrying him out of the hospital after he was discharged. Leanna Hunter hinted at it being an emotional moment by using the teary-eyed emojis.

"That feeling of finally breaking our baby out the NICU."-Leanna Hunter captioned the video.

The couple announced their son's arrival with a vlog on YouTube where they shared the entire pregnancy journey including the sounds of their son's first cry.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
