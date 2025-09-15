Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna, turns into fashionista mom as she dresses son in special outfit to cheer for Jaguars rookie vs. Bengals

Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna Lenee, shared a glimpse of the special outfit of their baby for game day. The Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback and wide receiver is playing his rookie season in the NFL and also his first after getting married to his high school girlfriend and becoming a father.The couple surprised fans ahead of the start of the new season on Aug. 28 by announcing the arrival of their baby, having kept the pregnancy private.On Sunday, the Jaguars played the Cincinnati Bengals, and Hunter's wife, Leanna, dressed their baby to cheer for the NFL star. She shared a picture of the junior Hunter on Instagram, providing a glimpse of the special custom-made outfit with a two-word caption.&quot;Goooo daddy,&quot; Leanna wrote.Travis Hunter's wife Leanna's IG story /@leannaleneeLeanna Lenee didn't reveal the face of the baby, only posting a snap of his outfit. The baby wore a white onesie with a brown football print. On Sunday, Hunter played his first game after taking his baby home from the NICU.Leanna shared a video on TikTok, updating fans that they had taken their baby home earlier this week. She posted an adorable video of Hunter bringing home the baby, with an overlay text that read:&quot;The feeling of finally bringing our baby out of the NICU.&quot;Meanwhile, last week, ahead of the Jaguars' season-opening game, Leanna caught attention with her outfit. She shared a video on TikTok in blue denim shorts and a white top.Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna Lenee, drops beachside photo days before baby announcementTravis Hunter's wife, Leanna Lenee, shared a few throwback pictures on Instagram on Aug. 25, three days before the couple announced the arrival of their baby boy. She posted a few pictures of herself from a bedside setting in a glamorous outfit, with a cross emoji in the caption.Leanna wore black shorts paired with a matching crop top, showing off her tattoos in the snap. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA few days after the post, Travis Hunter shared a video on his YouTube channel titled &quot;Dear Son.&quot; The video featured Leanna's pregnancy journey and included glimpses of her baby bump.Meanwhile, playing in his rookie season, Hunter is looking forward to his next game against the Houston Texans on Sept. 21. The Jaguars beat the Carolina Panthers 26-10 in Week 1 before losing 31-27 to the Bengals on Saturday.