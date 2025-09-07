  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna Lenee goes "no revenge BC" in plunging halter-neck top and shorts before rolling up in limo for Jaguars vs. Panthers game

Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna Lenee goes "no revenge BC" in plunging halter-neck top and shorts before rolling up in limo for Jaguars vs. Panthers game

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 07, 2025 17:27 GMT
Travis Hunter&rsquo;s wife Leanna Lenee goes &quot;no revenge BC&quot; in plunging halter-neck top and shorts before rolling up in limo for Jaguars vs. Panthers game. Credit: Leanna/Instagram
Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna Lenee goes "no revenge BC" in plunging halter-neck top and shorts before rolling up in limo for Jaguars vs. Panthers game. Credit: Leanna/Instagram

Travis Hunter will make his NFL debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 against the Panthers on Sunday. His wife, Leanna Lenee, showed up with her first regular-season outfit on TikTok.

Ad

Leanna rocked a bold outfit just one week after giving birth. She wore a white deep V-neck bodysuit, high-waisted denim shorts and teal boots with big white letters “S” and “U” on them. She posted the glimpses of her outfit on TikTok, writing:

“No revenge bc this is my body 1 week PP."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In another video on TikTok, she also shared a GRWM video.

Source: (Via TikTok/ @Leanna Lenee)
Source: (Via TikTok/ @Leanna Lenee)

In a separate Instagram story, she posted a clip of her arriving in a limousine for the game with Travis Hunter's family.

Ad
"Game Uno," the caption read.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @leannalenee)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @leannalenee)

On the other hand, Travis Hunter showed up to his Jaguars debut with a whole new look. He shaved off his signature dreads and went with a clean, cropped cut.

Ad

Just days before Hunter’s NFL debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy. They shared the news in a heartfelt YouTube video titled “Dear Son…”, which documented everything, from the moment Leanna saw the positive pregnancy test, to her ultrasound, to the emotional delivery room scene.

Travis and Leanna got married in Tennessee on May 24. They kept the pregnancy under wraps.

Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee broke IG hiatus with photos from her honeymoon

After stepping away from Instagram for more than a month, Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna Lenee, broke her hiatus by posting serene beach photos from her honeymoon. She wore sleek black athleisure and a cheetah print bandana, keeping the look relaxed but camera-ready.

Ad

WNBA star Angel Reese dropped a “Hi gorgeous 😍” in the comments, and Leanna replied with “My baaaaby.😍”

Deiondra Sanders, daughter of Coach Prime, also chimed in with “Soo pretty.”

Source: (Via Instagram/ @leannalenee)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @leannalenee)

The couple honeymooned in Turks and Caicos, staying at the luxurious Rock House resort.

Travis and Leanna started dating in early 2022 and got hitched three years after dating each other.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications