Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna Lenee goes "no revenge BC" in plunging halter-neck top and shorts before rolling up in limo for Jaguars vs. Panthers game

Travis Hunter will make his NFL debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 against the Panthers on Sunday. His wife, Leanna Lenee, showed up with her first regular-season outfit on TikTok.Leanna rocked a bold outfit just one week after giving birth. She wore a white deep V-neck bodysuit, high-waisted denim shorts and teal boots with big white letters “S” and “U” on them. She posted the glimpses of her outfit on TikTok, writing:“No revenge bc this is my body 1 week PP.&quot;In another video on TikTok, she also shared a GRWM video.Source: (Via TikTok/ @Leanna Lenee)In a separate Instagram story, she posted a clip of her arriving in a limousine for the game with Travis Hunter's family.&quot;Game Uno,&quot; the caption read.Source: (Via Instagram/ @leannalenee)On the other hand, Travis Hunter showed up to his Jaguars debut with a whole new look. He shaved off his signature dreads and went with a clean, cropped cut.Just days before Hunter’s NFL debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy. They shared the news in a heartfelt YouTube video titled “Dear Son…”, which documented everything, from the moment Leanna saw the positive pregnancy test, to her ultrasound, to the emotional delivery room scene.Travis and Leanna got married in Tennessee on May 24. They kept the pregnancy under wraps.Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee broke IG hiatus with photos from her honeymoonAfter stepping away from Instagram for more than a month, Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna Lenee, broke her hiatus by posting serene beach photos from her honeymoon. She wore sleek black athleisure and a cheetah print bandana, keeping the look relaxed but camera-ready.WNBA star Angel Reese dropped a “Hi gorgeous 😍” in the comments, and Leanna replied with “My baaaaby.😍”Deiondra Sanders, daughter of Coach Prime, also chimed in with “Soo pretty.”Source: (Via Instagram/ @leannalenee)The couple honeymooned in Turks and Caicos, staying at the luxurious Rock House resort.Travis and Leanna started dating in early 2022 and got hitched three years after dating each other.