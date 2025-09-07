"Travis Hunter's wife's BF told him to shave" - NFL fans react as Jaguars CB/ WR chops off signature dreadlocks ahead of Week 1 vs. Panthers

Travis Hunter showed up to EverBank Stadium ahead of Week 1 looking like a whole new man. He shaved off his signature braids and went for a fresh, clean-cut look. Consequently, the new haircut drew a slew of opinions from NFL fans.&quot;I guess his wife's boyfriend told him to shave them off,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Thank God, he cut that bullshit,&quot; wrote another fan.A third fan commented,&quot;He went from a bad man to a fine dad. Y'all hated on mans and he elevated further.&quot;More NFL fans shared their opinions.Arnold riley @Arnoldzizou10LINKNah bro, wtf is wrong with his face now. He didn’t look great with dreads but he looks worse without them.BiggBreeze @BigBreezy29LINK@NFL @TravisHunterJr Grown man look, LFG Travis .zaiire 💫 @_zaiire_LINK@NFL @TravisHunterJr He finna cook omgHunter's braids were a huge part of his identity during his college days at Jackson State and Colorado, often styled in a sky-top fade or pulled back during games.Ryan Clark makes feelings known on Travis Hunter’s new haircutESPN analyst Ryan Clark couldn’t help but weigh in on Travis Hunter’s new look as the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.“Travis Hunter looks clean with the new haircut. Can’t wait to tap into that tape tonight. Look forward to seeing what he does,” Clark posted, showing excitement for the defensive back’s debut in Jacksonville colors.The Jaguars drafted Hunter No. 2 and will allow him to play both wide receiver and cornerback. But for Week 1, he was deployed primarily as an every-down wide receiver, with situational snaps on defense.Leanna Lenee is ready to support Travis Hunter in styleLeanna Lenee looked amazing hours before Travis’s first NFL game with the Jaguars. She wore short denim jeans and black boots with teal details, custom-made with Travis’s jersey number on them.The whole outfit was full of team spirit. On TikTok, she posted:“No revenge bc this is my body 1 week PP.&quot;Just days before his NFL debut with the Jaguars, Hunter became a father to a baby boy with his wife, Leanna Lenee.The couple shared the news in a heartfelt YouTube video titled “Dear Son…”, which documents their journey from pregnancy to delivery, including sweet moments like Leanna showing the pregnancy test and baby bump.