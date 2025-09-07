  • home icon
  "Travis Hunter's wife's BF told him to shave" - NFL fans react as Jaguars CB/ WR chops off signature dreadlocks ahead of Week 1 vs. Panthers

"Travis Hunter's wife's BF told him to shave" - NFL fans react as Jaguars CB/ WR chops off signature dreadlocks ahead of Week 1 vs. Panthers

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 07, 2025 16:40 GMT
NFL fans react as Jaguars CB/ WR chops off signature dreadlocks ahead of Week 1 vs. Panthers
NFL fans react as Jaguars CB/ WR chops off signature dreadlocks ahead of Week 1 vs. Panthers. Credit: Leanna Lenee/Instagram, IMAGN

Travis Hunter showed up to EverBank Stadium ahead of Week 1 looking like a whole new man. He shaved off his signature braids and went for a fresh, clean-cut look. Consequently, the new haircut drew a slew of opinions from NFL fans.

"I guess his wife's boyfriend told him to shave them off," one fan wrote.
"Thank God, he cut that bullshit," wrote another fan.

A third fan commented,

"He went from a bad man to a fine dad. Y'all hated on mans and he elevated further."

More NFL fans shared their opinions.

Hunter's braids were a huge part of his identity during his college days at Jackson State and Colorado, often styled in a sky-top fade or pulled back during games.

Ryan Clark makes feelings known on Travis Hunter’s new haircut

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark couldn’t help but weigh in on Travis Hunter’s new look as the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.

“Travis Hunter looks clean with the new haircut. Can’t wait to tap into that tape tonight. Look forward to seeing what he does,” Clark posted, showing excitement for the defensive back’s debut in Jacksonville colors.

The Jaguars drafted Hunter No. 2 and will allow him to play both wide receiver and cornerback. But for Week 1, he was deployed primarily as an every-down wide receiver, with situational snaps on defense.

Leanna Lenee is ready to support Travis Hunter in style

Leanna Lenee looked amazing hours before Travis’s first NFL game with the Jaguars. She wore short denim jeans and black boots with teal details, custom-made with Travis’s jersey number on them.

The whole outfit was full of team spirit. On TikTok, she posted:

“No revenge bc this is my body 1 week PP."
Just days before his NFL debut with the Jaguars, Hunter became a father to a baby boy with his wife, Leanna Lenee.

The couple shared the news in a heartfelt YouTube video titled “Dear Son…”, which documents their journey from pregnancy to delivery, including sweet moments like Leanna showing the pregnancy test and baby bump.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Edited by Krutik Jain
