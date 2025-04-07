Travis Hunter shrugs off two-way NFL grind with 16-hour plan 

Travis Hunter is all loaded to give his best in the NFL. Having played cornerback and wide receiver at Colorado under the tutelage of Deion Sanders, Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy. He played over 1,300 snaps in one season.

Hunter has, time and again, made it clear that he wants to play both positions in the NFL, just like he did in Boulder. On Monday on SiriusXM NFL Radio, he said:

"I want to play both, just like you saw me play in college.”

Playing both positions would mean attending more meetings and taking on a bigger load. But Hunter is ready for that.

"Well, we’ve kind of got 24 hours in a day," Hunter said. "We probably for about sleep eight of those, so we’ve probably got 16 more. All of them are dedicated to football.”

Hunter does not want to make a choice. He played 688 defensive snaps and 672 offensive snaps last season. When asked how many snaps he can handle in the NFL, he said:

"All of them if they gave me the chance and the opportunity to do it."

The football world is waiting for draft day to see which franchise secures the diverse services of the Colorado athlete.

Travis Hunter prefers a 10-year career over money

Travis Hunter is likely to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft. While his Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders' spot is uncertain, Hunter’s chances of being one of the first names off the board are high.

The Titans may take Cam Ward first, then Hunter may go. As per Spotrac, if Hunter is picked at No. 2, he would earn in the ballpark of $41 million over four years. He already has a net worth of $6 million, thanks to NIL, but more money is coming his way.

However, money isn’t the main priority for the 21-year-old. On an episode of "The Travis Hunter Show" that aired on March 29, he told guest Kaden Sonnabend just how deeply he loves football.

“$200 million is a lot of money … but no, I’d rather have … 10 years guaranteed in the NFL … I just love football," Hunter said.

Sonnaben then asked, "($1) billion guaranteed or 10-year NFL career?"

"I still do the 10-year NFL career. … That’s a long time, but also, it’s fun. (I) just have fun playing football the whole time. Once you get a certain amount of money … it’s gonna be sitting there,” he said (Timestamp: 7:27).

As the NFL draft approaches, Hunter remains focused on the game — not the paycheck.

