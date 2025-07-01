Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast, "New Heights," is typically a must watch for fans, but this week's episode is a different story. The official X account of the "New Heights" podcast shared a sneak peek of this week's episode which will air on Wednesday.

In the description, actor Brad Pitt who stars in the new film "F1: The Movie" will be this week's guest. Fans of the Kelce brothers and of the "New Heights" podcast weren't happy with the choice of having Pitt as a guest because has been accused for abuse.

Fans flooded the replies on the social media post, expressing their disdain. Some referenced the accusations made against Brad Pitt during his divorce from actress Angelina Jolie. Fans of Travis and Jason Kelce feel that having Pitt as a guest shows that they are insensitive to the alleged abused he may have caused.

Some fans were so enraged that they even declared they wouldn't be listening to the podcast moving forward. Meanwhile, others just declared this week's episode as one they wouldn't listen to.

"I actually puked in my mouth a little at Brad Pitt."-one fan said on X

"I’m taking back my like, bye."-stated another

"Well I’ll definely be stop listening now. You’d think that with a large listener base of young women you wouldn’t platform a known abuser……."-another disappointed listener shared

Another fan even noted that the "New Heights" podcast is successful enough that they don't need to invite Brad Pitt to gain listeners.

The podcast promo also gave a sneak peek of Travis Kelce talking about "Tight End U" and Taylor Swift surprising everyone with a performance.

"Brad Pitt is a known abuser. He abused his wife and his children, all of which have famously gone on record about the horrible abuse they endured from him. Platforming that man is a gross irresponsible choice."-one fan said

"once again i would like to go back to a time before i knew who the kelces were."-another person said

"Putting an abuser on here is such an L, they have had so many a list actors no need to push it. Wish they wouldn’t blindly accept anyone wanting to come on for promotion and instead focus on engaging and invaluable content."-one listener said of the choice

Jason Kelce stripped down for annual charity event

Since retiring from the NFL in 2024, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has been on a health and fitness journey. The 37-year-old stated that he has lost 25 pounds thus far, with more to lose in the future.

Kelce decided to show off his new physique during an annual charity event in Sea Isle City, New Jersey this past weekend. During the fifth annual "Team 62" event, Jason Kelce ripped off his patriotic swim trunks, leaving him in nothing but a speedo.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center later revealed on X that the event raised over $1 million, with the proceeds benefitting the Eagles Autism Foundation.

