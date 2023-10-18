Jason and Travis Kelce host a popular podcast named "New Heights." The podcast was an instant hit right from its launch as NFL fans wanted to know more about the iconic NFL sibling duo. The brothers have always kept their audience hooked on nostalgia-filled and hilarious anecdotes.

However, recently, the podcast touched new heights after the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end star's relationship with Taylor Swift went viral. This unexpected yet highly anticipated news was well-received by fans, especially the Swifties.

The Swifties liked Travis Kelce so much that the two-time Super Bowl champion's following increased by over 500,000 followers, while his jersey sales touched an almost 400% increase. The increment does not stop here because recently, it was revealed that the " New Heights" podcast has become the number one sports podcast.

Jason Kelce, who could not be happier for this news, thanked all his fans, especially acknowledging the Swifties.

"Still the number one sports podcast on Apple, Spotify, and wherever those the Swifties get their podcast at that these days. We're still killing it," Jason Kelce said on his podcast.

"Thanks to all of you; 92% Swifties and percenters. Everyone's helping us maintain up there, and we sure appreciate you guys tuning in every week," he added.

The siblings were grateful for their achievements and found the experience humbling.

Travis Kelce received a special yet funny gift from a fan

As a gesture of adoration, a fan crafted a personalized bracelet for Travis Kelce, cleverly alluding to a viral meme trend associated with the rumors of his relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

The fan's enthusiasm led them to remarkable lengths to present this thoughtful gift to Kelce during a game, demonstrating the passionate curiosity of fans.

Despite the anticipation of fans to witness Kelce and Swift together at the Eagles vs. Jets game, Swift did not make a public appearance. However, fans have noticed Kelce's special treatment toward Swift. Fueling the speculation, sightings of them together in New York City have further sparked curiosity and excitement among their supporters.