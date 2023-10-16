Travis Kelce's Taylor Swift chase comes full circle as fan gifts him "on the map" handmade bracelet at Jets game

A fan went to great lengths to present Travis Kelce with a personalized bracelet. The bracelet was a nod to a meme trend that went viral after his and Taylor Swift's romance rumors started flying high.

The star tight end attended the Eagles vs. Jets game on Sunday. He was there to support his brother, Jason. Fans were expecting to see Travis and Taylor appear together, but that did not happen.

However, one fan made a bold move by giving Kelce a self-made bracelet. The bracelet said "on the map," which referred to the meme trend that has been taking over TikTok.

Fans jokingly started the trend that Taylor Swift made Travis Kelce world famous, or "put him on the map."

The fan recounted how she was able to gift the bracelet to the NFL star. Krissy, the fan, explained that she had made two bracelets, one for Trav and another one for his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce.

When she reached MetLife Stadium, she and a friend started looking for Kelce. After she spotted him, she sweet-talked her way to get near him and deliver the gift.

Fans claim Travis Kelce treats Taylor Swift like royalty

The NFL's and probably pop culture's hottest alleged couple were recently spotted in New York City for the second time. Before that, the alleged couple was seen out on a date after making surprise appearances on SNL. Kelce was seen holding her hands. At one point, the two-time Super Bowl winner was seen protecting the pop star from a slew of paparazzi.

Fans claimed that Kelce protected Swift and acted like a complete gentleman around her. Some even thought that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end treated the "August" singer like a queen.

Kelce addressed the media's curiosity regarding their alleged relationship, emphasizing that they're enjoying the attention but also hinting at the possibility of exaggeration.

In response to this cultural moment, the NFL made a statement acknowledging the positive impact it has had on both sports and pop culture. The buzz around their interactions has undoubtedly generated excitement and interest beyond typical sports headlines.

However, amid the speculation and media attention, Travis Kelce remains steadfast in his focus on his football career with the Kansas City Chiefs. It's clear that, for him, football remains a top priority even amid newfound attention from the world of entertainment.