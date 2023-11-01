Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a humiliating 24-9 loss against the Denver Broncos. Ending their winning streak, the game also highlighted a few issues with the Chiefs play. With the Broncos defence prevailing, it was a tough loss for the Chiefs to bear.

While on New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis accepted the blame while referring to the game as 'unacceptable'.

As per the two-time Super Bowl champion, their loss was embarrasing, and warranted an apology to the Chiefs Kingdom. This included their offence, which failed to hold up on their own.

"Felt awkward during the game, like we couldn't get anything going. You're talking about that sense of urgency on the sideline that didn't feel like we had too much of that. And when we finally had that sense of urgency, turn the ball over and get it ripped right out of our hearts. Our defense is playing their tail off, man."

Kelce added:

"15 times we played them and went into that game a little bit more hungry man. And that's making me sick to my stomach to feel or even say, But I think we got to we got to have a gut check. Especially on the offensive side of the ball.

"That was a pretty embarrassing game. And at least for myself speaking, my coaches and my teammates don't deserve that out of me for sure."

Jason Kelce, while accepting that Travis needed to take 'ownership', believed his younger brother was being too hard on himself.

Fans are quick to connect Travis Kelce's loss to Taylor Swift's absence

Just a week prior, Taylor Swift's stats for Travis Kelce had gone viral.

Per the stats, Kelce has 99 yards when Taylor Swift attends, and 46.5 yards when she is absent.

With the Chiefs' recent loss, fans were quick to associate the loss to Swift.

“Chiefs aren’t sh*t without Taylor Swift," one fan wrote.

"First game in a while Taylor Swift didn’t show up, and the #Chiefs got crushed. They should stop messing around and sign her to a long-term contract."

Fan comments aside, Travis Kelce has certainly done better with TS in attendence.

The tight end has averaged 108 yards per game with the singer present, including his nine-catch, 124-yard output against Broncos in Week 6. Against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kelce had 12 catches for 179 yards and one TD.

Furthermore, Travis Kelce also has only 70 yards per game when Kelce isn't present.

Still reeling from the Broncos loss, the Chiefs will be playing the Denver Broncos in their upcoming game in Germany.