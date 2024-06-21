  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce addresses Taylor Swift effect on New Heights with 3x Super Bowl champ's podcast valued at $100,000,000

Travis Kelce addresses Taylor Swift effect on New Heights with 3x Super Bowl champ's podcast valued at $100,000,000

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 21, 2024 15:51 GMT
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has brought new fans to football

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance hasn't just increased the viewership of the Kansas City Chiefs games but also the New Heights podcast. Fans want to keep themselves updated on what's going on in the life of the Kelce brothers, and the podcast gives them an insight.

The Chiefs tight end recently attended the Cannes Lions festival with brother Jason Kelce on Thursday. During the festival, Travis and Jason sat for a conversation about their podcast at the SportBeach stage. During the hour-long interview, Travis Kelce acknowledged the Taylor Swift effect.

"We do have a lot of new football fans coming in. So not just talking football like we would in the locker room, trying to, like, necessarily dumb it down or make it more simple so that everybody can follow along and still enjoy the show," Travis Kelce said. (27:54)
Adding to Travis Kelce's comment, Jason said that their New Heights podcast, valued at $100 million by The Sun, has attracted many young girls towards the sports. Of course, most of these girls come from Taylor Swift's fanbase.

"Everything that's transpired over the past year has given reasons for girls to get involved in a sport where previously there wasn't that much interest," Jason said.
"So now all of a sudden dads are hanging out with daughters and there's worlds colliding and our show gets to be another place where those worlds collide, which is awesome," Jason added. (27:17)

The popularity and subscriber base of the New Heights podcast skyrocketed ever since Travis Kelce went public with his relationship with Taylor Swift, in September 2023, per PageSix. In fact, the Kelce brothers don’t hold themselves back in talking about Swift on their podcast.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes acknowledges Taylor Swift's influence on young girls

Not just Travis Kelce but Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, also believes that Taylor Swift has positively influenced young girls to engage with football. Talking to E! during her red carpet appearance with Patrick Mahomes at the Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl ring ceremony, Brittany said:

"I love it. I love that it's getting young girls into football so that they can watch it with their dad."

During the same interview, Brittany Mahomes' husband and Chiefs quarterback said that both his kids are huge fans of Taylor Swift. Talking about Sterling and Bronze, the three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback said:

"We're all big football fans in the Mahomes household and big Taylor Swift fans as well."

Post the Chiefs' ring ceremony, Brittany Mahomes appeared gushing over Patrick Mahomes as the quarterback shared a recap of the Chiefs' event.

