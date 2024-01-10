Travis Kelce admits 'feeling pressure' as first Valentine's Day with Taylor Swift approaches

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating last summer and have spent the first few months of their relationship celebrating the holidays. Next up is Valentine's Day and while that won't happen until after the conclusion of the NFL season, Travis and Jason Kelce are already planning.

During this week's episode of their New Heights podcast, Travis did a brief ad break for Etsy. The website/app, that consists of individual sellers and businesses, sells homemade items, which the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said is the perfect gift.

"Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch.

"With both of us playing in the NFL for so many years, we've learned a thing or two about competition. But when it comes to finding the perfect game-winning gift for Valentine's Day, Etsy is the real MVP."

Travis Kelce mentioned feeling stressed about buying the right gift for Valentine's Day, which he said his brother Jason Kelce can also relate to.

As for Taylor Swift, the international leg of her record-breaking 'The Eras Tour' will kick off in early February in Tokyo, Japan, and then head to Australia during Valentine's week.

Travis Kelce discussed his feelings about sitting out Week 18

Travis Kelce was amongst the notable NFL stars that didn't take the field in the Week 18 season finale this past weekend. The Chiefs tight end just needed under 20 yards to have his eighth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

He told his brother Jason Kelce on New Heights this week that the milestone wasn't a reason to take the field.

"I was never into this. I just, it never felt right to go out there chasing stats. I was kind of in and out of practice all week for me to just jump in on gameday and try and get 15-16 yards whatever it was. Which is a lot harder than what you guys think it is. Even though I had 100 and something against the Chargers earlier that year. It's hard to do that twice against the team.

"It had nothing to really do with my health. It had nothing to really do with, you know, whether or not I was gonna get injured. It just, it just didn't feel right. And in my gut, it just didn't feel like I should be playing the game that way."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end also went on to say that the decision was simply to help rest ahead of the playoffs this coming week. Playing for milestones wasn't enough to possibly risk an injury.