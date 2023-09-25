Which car was Travis Kelce driving Taylor Swift in? All about Chiefs TE's swanky convertible

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift left Arrowhead Stadium together on Sunday after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears. The duo were later seen driving around Kansas City in Kelce's swanky 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle convertible with the roof down.

As per reports, Chevrolet manufactured over 50,000 units of the convertible. The first edition of the Chevelle was made in 1965 and it was in production for 14 years before it was discontinued in 1977.

At the time of production, the car was priced at $3,500 per unit. However, the vintage mobile is reportedly priced at a whopping $149,900 in today's market.

Everything we know so far about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s linkup

Travis Kelce (L) and Taylor Swift

Swift and Kelce sparked dating rumors last week after reports claimed that the two were hanging out. However, neither of them has confirmed that they are dating or whether they are in a relationship.

Interestingly, Swift attended Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium. The pop icon also sat next to Kelce's mom, Donna, in the player's suite.

During the game, Swift was seen animatedly cheering for the Chiefs. She also looked very enthusiastic after Kelce caught a touchdown in the game that helped Kansas City record a 41-10 win over Chicago in Week 3.

Kelce and Swift were later seen walking side-by-side but not holding hands as they exited the stadium. It was not long after that they were spotted in the two-time Super Bowl winner's 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle convertible driving around the city.

How much does Travis Kelce make in endorsements?

As per reports, Kelce makes around $5 million per year in endorsements. The Chiefs tight end has tie-ups with a few top brands, including Nike, T-Mobile, Old Spice, and McDonald's.

Kelce was selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. He has earned eight Pro Bowl honors and helped Kansas City win two Super Bowl titles so far.