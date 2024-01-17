Travis Kelce has been part of several award-winning teams with the Kansas City Chiefs, and now the tight end is nominated for potentially his first mainstream award. Reacting to the news about getting nominated for the People's Choice Award for athlete of the year, Kelce scoffed off the nomination on the "New Heights Podcast":

"F**king nonsense. ... 'Let's start voting up the big Yeti for the People's Choice Award Athlete of the Year.'"

There will be 45 awards given out at the 2024 ceremony. Kelce was nominated for Athlete of the Year, while significant other Taylor Swift was nominated for five categories. Those categories are concert tour of the year, movie of the year, social celebrity of the year, female artist of the year and pop artist of the year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Travis Kelce's People's Choice nomination comes on the heels of the tight end's least productive season since 2015. This year marked the first time since that year that the tight end failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards.

He hauled in 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns in 2023, after racking up 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.

Travis Kelce prepares for perennial playoff showdown against Josh Allen's Bills

Travis Kelce at Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Between the two, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could potentially win six awards at the ceremony. However, Kelce is likely focused on another award: the Lombardi Trophy. The Kansas City Chiefs remain in the postseason race after cruising to a cold victory over the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round.

Their next opponent will stay in the same division as the Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Bills once again. If it seems that the Bills and Chiefs play all the time, that's because this will be the seventh matchup between the two franchises since Mahomes' first starting season in 2018.

The Bills have yet to knock out the Chiefs in the playoffs, but they have found a way to win games during the regular season. The Buffalo Bills are 2-0 in their last two games against the Chiefs in the regular season but 0-2 in games played in the postseason.

Bills fans will hope that after getting a relatively stress-free victory over the Steelers last weekend, the team is ready to get one more such win over their biggest January rivals.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit the "New Heights Podcast" and H/T Sportskeeda.