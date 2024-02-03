NFL fans have had some time on their hands since Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Co. booked their tickets to Super Bowl 58. With the Kansas City Chiefs enjoying some much-needed rest in preparation for the big game, attention has now shifted to the other parts of the athletes' lives.

One particular report on Travis Kelce's haircut went viral this week. In multiple interviews with media outlets, Kelce's barber, Patrick Regan (who goes by "Patty Cuts" on Instagram), said many people were specifically asking for the Kelce haircut.

Regan told the New York Post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s cool to see everyone now asking for [Kelce’s haircut]. I have barbers that message me … ‘Hey, someone just came in and showed a picture of your haircut on Travis for me to do.’ And I can’t tell you how many times I got those messages.”

Earlier, the New York Times ran a story interviewing barbers from New Brunswick, Canada, to Birmingham, Alabama, claiming most of their customers are requesting the Kelce fade.

That report certainly got a lot of eyeballs across the NFL world, so much so that even Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe was forced to take notice.

Travis Kelce left a quick little comment on Shannon Sharpe's podcast

Shannon Sharpe in disbelief of Travis Kelce's haircut buzz, Chiefs TE sets record straight

Sharpe posted a clip from his "Nightcap" podcast with Chad Ochocino with the caption:

"Did the fade just get gentrified?"

Sharpe said:

“The New York Times began Black History Month by referring to the fade as The Travis Kelce. New York Times, so that’s how you start Black History.

“Giving Trav–and that’s my nephew–you're gonna give him credit for the fade.

“I’ve been getting the fade since ’86! I’m trying to figure out what Black barbershop you go in and say let me get the Travis Kelce.”

Kelce left a comment under the post addressing the hubbub, writing:

"These headlines are wild. The fade has been around long before my life even began."

In the same interview with the New York Post, Kelce's barber claimed that Taylor Swift had watched him cut her boyfriend's hair "a bunch of times," saying that she always complimented it afterwards.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift get million-dollar offer for post-Super Bowl party in Las Vegas

Per TMZ, Kelce and Swift have reportedly been offered $1 million to party at the Hustler Club in Las Vegas if they win the Super Bowl.

Per the same report, the $1 million package will get the power couple unlimited access to a $ 10,000-an-hour suite and an Ace of Spades champagne bottle parade.

The club added that it would also arrange a roundtrip limousine transportation for the couple and a VIP Platinum membership that will last a lifetime.