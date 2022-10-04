"Travis Kelce as your caddy", "I choose to believe this is a nod to him ALSO being a playable character" - NFL fans left speculating Patrick Mahomes' appearance in new golf game following tweet to Steph Curry

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently reached out to Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry on Twitter. Mahomes quote-tweeted a video posted by Bleacher Report showing that Curry will be a playable character in the upcoming PGA Tour 2K23 video game. The quarterback tagged Curry in the tweet to mention how "crazy" he thinks it is.

PGA Tour is an annual 2K Sports series video game that features many of the best professional golfers in the world. It's thus quite an honor for Steph Curry to be included in the popular video game franchise. The announcement apparently shocked Patrick Mahomes based on his reaction on Twitter.

Many NFL fans took note of Mahomes' tweet to Curry. They've subsequently come up with a theory that this could potentially be a hint that Mahomes will be featured in the video game as well. Many jumped on their own Twitter accounts to share their thoughts on the situation, while attempting to decode what they believe is a secret message.

Here are some of the top comments:

SafemoonHodlr @Only_Bullish @PatrickMahomes @StephenCurry30 @2K You better get that Pat Patch Update ready for launch date. @PatrickMahomes deserves a character, Im trying to win the PGA career mode with my guy. @PatrickMahomes @StephenCurry30 @2K You better get that Pat Patch Update ready for launch date. @PatrickMahomes deserves a character, Im trying to win the PGA career mode with my guy.

Kevin Tibbetts @KevinTibbetts10 @PatrickMahomes @StephenCurry30 They will probably have you being able to hit the ball side arm for a hole in 1 on a par 5 @PatrickMahomes @StephenCurry30 They will probably have you being able to hit the ball side arm for a hole in 1 on a par 5

As playable characters @StephenCurry30 I'm waiting forBradyRodgersAllenMahomesAs playable characters @PatrickMahomes @StephenCurry30 I'm waiting for BradyRodgersAllenMahomesAs playable characters

korel @korelinthefall1 @BleacherReport @BRGaming @PGATOUR2K You know how tuff u gotta be to be in 2 different 2k universes @BleacherReport @BRGaming @PGATOUR2K You know how tuff u gotta be to be in 2 different 2k universes 😭😩

NFL fans have made it clear that they would love to see Mahomes feature in PGA Tour 2K23 alongside Curry. While the idea may sound a bit crazy at first, the two superstar athletes are no strangers to making appearances in the world of golf.

Do Patrick Mahomes and Steph Curry golf?

Patrick Mahomes golf swing

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Golden State Warriors point guard are two of the greatest surrent athletes in the world today. Mahomes is one of the biggest superstars in the NFL, having won an NFL MVP award and a Super Bowl ring. Meanwhile, Steph Curry has established himself as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, while also winning multiple NBA MVP awards and multiple NBA championship rings.

While Patrick Mahomes and Steph Curry are best known for their dominance in their respective sports, they are also both known to be avid golfers. Both have been well known to play golf recreationally as well as competitively at amateur and charity level tournaments.

Beyond golfing in their free time, they have also been featured in Capital One's The Match. They've further made appearances in the American Century Championship and other popular charity golf tournaments for celebrities and athletes.

In addition to being established businessmen, both Mahomes and Curry are known for their charity work, which is largely evident in their golfing endeavors.

