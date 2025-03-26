Travis Kelce curious about decades of NFL gear history

Travis Kelce is interested in some NFL history – specifically, the evolution of gear over the decades. On the latest episode of “New Heights,” the Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end gave a shoutout to KC’s longtime equipment manager, Alan Wright, and expressed his curiosity about how NFL gear has changed over the years.

Ad

Kelce described Wright as someone who’s been around for what "feels like 100 years." He highlighted the evolution of equipment brands and how helmets have transformed.

"Got my guy, Alan Wright. … I'm pretty sure he's been the equipment manager since, like, the '60s. I would love to hear how, especially dealing with sponsors — like, he's been through it, through, like, Reebok and Nike and all these different equipment brands, and all the ways he's seen the helmets progress,” Kelce said (Timestamp: 4:35).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, speculation about Kelce’s future continues to swirl. A new report suggests that he and Taylor Swift could be eyeing the 2025 season as his last. With their recent travels, some believe Kelce is getting a taste of what post-NFL life might look like.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Regardless of what the future holds, Travis Kelce remains locked in for now. Despite a statistically quieter 2024 season, he still showed up when it mattered, stepping up in the postseason and leading the Chiefs to Super Bowl 59.

Ad

Travis Kelce’s NBA dreams get shut down by Jayson Tatum

Travis Kelce might dominate on the football field, but when it comes to the NBA, Jayson Tatum isn’t buying it. The “New Heights” podcast took another turn into the NFL vs. NBA debate, and the Celtics star made sure to set the record straight – hilariously crushing Kelce’s basketball aspirations in the process.

Ad

Kelce, always confident, joked about his “hoop dreams” while discussing whether NFL players could compete in the NBA. But Tatum wasn’t convinced. He acknowledged the toughness of NFL players but made it clear that the skill gap between the two sports is just too wide.

“I got so much respect for you guys and what you guys do,” Tatum said. “It’s nothing funnier than watching football guys play basketball.”

Travis Kelce, a 6-foot-5 tight end with solid hands, has shown flashes of hoop skills in viral videos. But Tatum wasn’t impressed. The reigning NBA champ believes guys like Kelce made the right call choosing football.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.