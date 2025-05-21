Travis Kelce dares Cowboys fans to choose sides amid Chiefs-America's team debate

The Dallas Cowboys are popularly known around the National Football League as 'America's Team'. They are by far the most valuable franchise according to Forbes, worth approximately $4 billion. Furthermore, they consistently have near the highest home attendance figure in the league. In 2024, the Cowboys had 836,749 fans attend home games, the next highest being the New York Giants at 706,231.

Ad

However, former Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs legendary TE Travis Kelce discussed whether the Cowboys were still America's team this week on the popular 'New Heights Podcast'.

In the podcast, Jason Kelce made clear his belief that the Cowboys were no longer America's team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Are the Chiefs now officially America's team? Well, I mean, listen, the Cowboys aren't." Jason Kelce said.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In response, Travis Kelce highlighted how he understands Jason's point and wants everyone to know that the Chiefs organization treats its fans right.

"I see, I hear where you're coming from... Just be loyal to us, baby. Just be loyal to us. Listen, we’ll—we’ll treat you right over here at Chief’s Kingdom." (35:55)

Ad

Although the Chiefs are growing in popularity due to their team success and superstar players like QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce, the Cowboys are still statistically the biggest market in the National Football League.

However, the Chiefs brand will only continue to grow if they keep playing in Super Bowls and winning championships in the future.

Will the Kansas City Chiefs return to the Super Bowl next year?

Kansas City was terrible in Super Bowl 59 and were dominated from start to finish by the Philadelphia Eagles. However, they still have arguably the best player in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes leading the team, arguably the best head coach in the league in Andy Reid, various top offensive playmakers, and a great defensive unit.

Ad

We used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor Tool to see where the Chiefs would finish the regular season in 2025. In the simulation, the Chiefs once again continued their reign of dominance at the top of the AFC West, winning the division for the tenth straight time after a record of 12-5.

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor Tool

Kansas City qualified for the postseason as the No. 3 seed in the AFC while America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys, had a great season as well, finishing with a record of 11-6 and the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor Tool

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.