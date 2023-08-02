Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is known to speak his mind, and he isn't afraid to tell it how it is. So much so that, when he tried to shoot his shot with Taylor Swift by giving her a friendship bracelet, we weren't surprised.

Kelce stated a few days ago that he was going to a Taylor Swift concert in the hopes of giving her a friendship bracelet. However, due to Swift not talking to people before or after her shows, hecouldn't give it to her. That left him slightly sad.

Now, that has become huge news in the media world. With the Chiefs in the midst of training camp, NFL Networks Andrew Siciliano asked the tight end about Swift, and Kelce was rather tight-lipped.

Kelce said via NFL Network:

“I'm not going to talk about my personal life. I know what you writers want to hear and I'm not going to give you anything. And that's going to wrap it up here.

"And I'll tell you what, anybody that wants to go to that Sunday show at SoFi, it's going to be an absolute blast. I'm sure I went to the one here in Kansas City, so I don't know if I'm double dipping. I got a football season to worry about."

So it appears Kelce is moving on from Taylor Swift and is focusing on the football season...but we aren't sure if we totally believe him.

Can Travis Kelce and Chiefs repeat as Super Bowl champs?

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

In an ideal world, that would be the hope, but as we know in the NFL, things rarely go to plan, and when they do, it isn't for long. With the Chiefs being the team to beat in the AFC and potentially the entire NFL, every team will be gunning for them this year.

The AFC is stacked with talent as several teams, such as the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, and even the Jacksonville Jaguars, all have intentions of winning the Super Bowl.

So, for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs, while getting to the postseason seems like a formality, but it's what happens next that will make for great viewing.

With Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce doing their thing, the Chiefs will be hard to stop. There are, however, a host of teams who believe they have the weapons to not only trouble the Chiefs but to beat them.